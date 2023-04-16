CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mining disasters can shake communities and leave countless dead in their wake. Unfortunately, West Virginia was the site of one of the deadliest in world history.

Considered to be the worst mining disaster in U.S. history, the Monongah Mine Disaster took place on December 6, 1907, in Monongah, W.Va.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the small town was shaken by the explosion of the Fairmont Coal Company’s No. 6 and 8 mines, blocking the entrances of the mines and throwing thick clouds of choking smoke into the air. Although the exact cause of the explosion was never discovered, some theorized that the explosion was caused by the ignition of accumulated dust and gas in the air.

Due to the lack of trained on-site rescue workers, the rescue efforts were slow and mostly consisted of fellow miners from the surrounding regions, though few believed anyone would survive due to the clogging of the air shafts.

“These rescue crews inched through 700 acres of underground workings, battling fires, cave-ins, and deadly, explosive gases with little more than picks and shovels,” according to wvencyclopedia.org. “Eventually, the mutilated bodies of men and boys-—some as young as eight—were pulled from the carnage.”

Monongah Miner’s Bell (WBOY – Image)

361 men, many of which were recent immigrants, were declared dead, but the number is estimated to be much higher due to the destruction of the miner identification system in the same explosion. Only four miners were found to have escaped the incident, but they later died to their injuries.

Publications at the time, including the January 1908 edition of the “The Illustrated Monthly West Virginian,” made the claim that the mines had been recently inspected and declared safe, though this was done at a time when mining regulations were much less strict. The Bureau of Mines was formed a few years later with the hopes of preventing future mining disasters.

A list of the victims, as could best be determined at the time, was written in the 1908 West Virginia Annual Report of the Department of Mines.

In 2007, a bell blessed by Bishop Bransfield was a gifted to the Town of Monongah from the people of Italy for the 100th commemoration of the disaster. To learn more about the bell, click here.

In 2009, Dec. 6 was declared “National Miners Day” in recognition of the work of miners and in remembrance of those whose lives were lost.

A view of the Monongah Mining Disaster’s immediate aftermath from the perspective of several different publications can be found on the Library of Congress website.