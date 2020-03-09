The need for more CASA volunteers is growing in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With a rise in children being placed in the foster care system throughout West Virginia, there is a growing need for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) to represent the voices of those children.

The West Virginia CASA Association is part of a national volunteer movement that began in 1977 when a Seattle judge conceived the idea of using trained community volunteers to speak for the best interests of abused and neglected children in court.

The Harrison County CASA program has been around since 1995, where it’s been serving children ever since.

In West Virginia, the number of children in the foster care system has kept growing over a ten-year period, as well as the number of petitions filed in Harrison County.

Alisha Madia, Executive Director of the Harrison County CASA Program, emphasized how a CASA volunteer plays a vital role in a child’s life from the time they enter foster care until they achieve permanency.

She explained that when a child enters foster care, everything in their lives gets disrupted; from their home, school and different professionals in the community coming in and out throughout the process. A CASA volunteer will be an advocate for them throughout the entire process, so the child doesn’t have to keep retelling their story and to have something familiar when everything keeps changing in their lives.

The CASA volunteer will work directly with all parties involved to make sure that the child’s best interests are put first.

What are the requirements to become a CASA volunteer?

Must be 21-years old

Application

Interview

Background screening

30-hour pre-service training

Swearing-In

Have the ability to work with children, family members and professionals.

Must respect and be able to relate to people with different values and from various backgrounds (economic, educational and cultural) in a variety of settings.

Must not have any current involvement with juvenile or dependency court.

The ability to gather and accurately record factual information, and maintain objectivity in emotional situations.

Must keep all client and court information confidential.

Once a volunteer is sworn in, the next step is to meet the child and all the parties involved in the child’s life to get a full picture of what is going on in that child’s life. They will regularly meet with the child to develop a relationship and trust, so the child feels as though they have someone on their side.

Volunteers are expected to:

Have a minimum of one face-to-face contact monthly with the child(ren).

Attend hearings and MDT (Multi-disciplinary Team) meetings.

Submit a written court report one week prior to hearings.

Communicate regularly with Advocate Coordinator to give case updates.

Enter case notes in the database.

Complete 12 hours of in-service training annually.

According to Madia, most of the Harrison County CASA volunteers work full-time jobs. They’re able to set their schedule when they visit the child, so they can make it work while working full-time.

“It’s very manageable, and I think that’s why there’s such a misconception around that until we realize what we spend our time on and then maybe we could step back and say “maybe this is something I can do and manage my schedule.” Alisha Madia

Madia explained that in 2019 alone, in Harrison County, there were more than 220 new children in foster care; and now in 2020, there are 45 children just since January.

“The need is just tremendous and we don’t have nearly enough advocates for the children.”

Those who want to learn more information on how they can become a CASA volunteer, can contact the Harrison County CASA program: