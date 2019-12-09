The Salvation Army goes digital for the Kettle Campaign donations

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Salvation Army in Clarksburg plans to put Apple Pay and Google Pay stickers on the kettle stand to help with donations.

Those in the situation of wanting to donate to the Salvation Army and forgot their wallet or don’t have any cash can still donate by scanning your phone and donate online.

Last year the Salvation Army in Clarksburg raised $92,000 from the Red Kettle Campaign and hopes to raise $100,000 this year, so that they’re able to give back to the community.

“This community has always been a very giving community, and whenever there’s somebody in need we give back to them.” Major Eric Roberts,

Core Officer

The Salvation Army needs more bell-ringing volunteers to help reach their goal. They’ve started a “Kettle Sponsorship” where a business can sponsor a kettle for a day, week or the whole season.

Those wanting to volunteer to be a bell ringer can call the Clarksburg Salvation Army office at 304-622-2360.