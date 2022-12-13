CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s time for the moment of truth… what is the most popular Christmas movie in West Virginia, according to 12 News viewers?

More than 600 people voted in the 12 News Christmas movie poll, and the movie that took the number one spot crushed the vote. Here’s how each movie placed over the four-day voting period.

#19. Bad Santa – 2 votes

#18. Jingle All the Way – 4 votes

#17. The Year Without Santa Claus (1974) – 5 votes

#16. Scrooged – 7 votes

#15. Frosty the Snowman – 7 votes

#14. The Muppet Christmas Carol – 7 votes

#13. Miracle on 34th Street – 13 votes

#12. The Nightmare Before Christmas – 13 votes

#11. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966) – 18 votes

#10. A Charlie Brown Christmas – 24 votes

This image released by Peanuts Worldwide shows promotional art for the 1965 animated TV special “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” The soundtrack has sold more than five million copies. (Peanuts Worldwide via AP)

#9. The Polar Express – 26 votes

A scene from “Polar Express,” in which actor Tom Hanks performs all three characters. Hanks used experimental technology to morph into a little boy, a train conductor, a hobo and Santa Claus for the computer-animated Christmas adventure. (AP Photo/Warner Bros. Pictures)

#8. Mixed Nuts – 26 votes

(Getty Images)

#7. Die Hard – 30 votes

“Nakatomi Plaza,” now Fox Plaza (Photo: AP Business Wire)

#6. The Santa Clause – 34 votes

Tim Allen arrives at the premiere of “The Santa Clauses,” on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

#5. Elf – 43 votes

Will Ferrell speaks at “The Campaign” panel at Comic-Con on Saturday, July 14, 2012 in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

#4. It’s a Wonderful Life – 59 votes

This image released by Paramount Home Entertainment shows child actor Karolyn Grimes on the back of Jimmy Stewart in a scene from the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life,” also starring Donna Reed. The film is celebrating its 75th anniversary. (Paramount Home Entertainment via AP)

#3. A Christmas Story – 65 votes

FILE – In this Dec. 2, 2015, file photo, the exterior of A Christmas Story House and Museum in Cleveland, Ohio is shown. (AP Photo/Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and Museum, File)

#2. Home Alone – 65 votes

Macaulay Culkin, star of the movie “Home Alone,” is seen in New York, Jan. 5, 1991. (AP Photo/Malcolm Clarke)

#1. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – 142 votes