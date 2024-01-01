CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Reflecting on 2023, these were the stories that north central West Virginia read the most.

Natalie Webb

In May 2023, 12 News reported that former principal of North Elementary School in Morgantown Natalie Webb, who was already on administrative leave, was criminally charged due to an incident involving a student in January 2023. According to the criminal complaint filed on May 4, Webb failed to report a child being struck in the head by former vice principal Carol Muniz.

Muniz was charged with battery the following week, and a few days later, former substitute teacher Diana Ellis, was also charged with battery in two separate incidents that happened in November 2022 and January 2023.

Webb was officially terminated from the principal position in July, but at that time, her attorney said that she planned to appeal the vote, saying, “Principal Webb was not present and did not witness any of these incidents.”

In October, Olympic gold medalist and Fairmont, West Virginia native Mary Lou Retton’s family announced that the former gymnast was in intensive care with a rare form of pneumonia that made her unable to breathe on her own. Retton’s daughter said that her 55-year-old mother was uninsured, and within 24 hours, a crowdfund raised more than $200,000 for Retton’s treatment.

Retton’s family announced that she was released from the hospital on Oct. 22, 2023, and the following week, Retton made her first statement on her health, saying, “I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from the world as I fight. I am forever grateful to you all!”

Air Quality in West Virginia as of 11:30 a.m. on June 29, 2023 (WBOY)

Wildfires in Canada caused a smokey haze over West Virginia several times in 2023. In late June, it caused the air quality to reach an unhealthy level in West Virginia, and some people even reported smelling burnt plastic or chemicals.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said that the chemical smell is caused by volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which burn with the typical campfire smell, burning away quicker than chemicals like benzene, formaldehyde and acrolein, causing the plastic-y smell the last longer than the smoky smell.

Rachel Shoaf

Almost 11 years after 16-year-old Skylar Neese was murdered by who she thought were her friends just over the Pennsylvania line near Morgantown, one of her killers, Rachel Shoaf, was denied parole in the case on May 9, 2023. The murder was very high-profile and has gained national attention from news outlets and crime writers.

After the ruling on May 9, Skylar’s father Dave Neese said in part, “This inmate is just the rat that narced and got a deal. Yes, she showed us where she murdered Skylar, yet she is also the narcissist liar that put my daughter in that place. This monster is a danger to society. If released, no parent can close their eyes at night without fear that their own child could possibly be the next victim.”

The second girl who was convicted of the murder, Shelia Eddy, will have her first parole hearing in May 2028.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced just days before Christmas that the Market Street Bridge, which connects Steubenville, Ohio and West Virginia Route 2 between Weirton and Wheeling. The 1905 bridge was closed out of an abundance of caution following an inspection on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, due to its cable anchorage system.

Detour routes are available using US Route 22, the Veterans Memorial Bridge, to the north, or County Route 2/23, the Wellsburg Bridge, to the south.