This nonprofit helps women make a livable wage in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia Women Work is a nonprofit that primarily focuses on helping women explore, train and secure employment in nontraditional occupations.
West Virginia Women Work offers two programs, the Step Up for Women Construction Pre-Apprenticeship, which is available at three sites in WV, and the Step Up for Women Advanced Manufacturing Pre-Apprenticeship, which is available at two sites.
The programs are 12 weeks long for construction and manufacturing, and it is completely free for women. Students are required to apply for designated grant funding. If students are determined ineligible, WV Women Work will pay the tuition in the form of a scholarship.
Eligibility Guidelines:
- 18 years or older
- GED or High School diploma
- Valid driver’s license or ability to obtain one during class
- Access to reliable transportation
- Basic English speaking skills
- Physical fitness level sufficient to do physical labor all day
- Willing to pursue and accept an entry level construction job
Students will gain carpentry, electrical and pluming skills through hands on experience. Students will also learn essential skills, such as resume writing, interview skills, job hunting techniques, effective communication, budgeting and credit and basic math review.
The main goal of the programs is to help students land an entry level construction job.
“We have about a 90 percent placement rate with women coming out of our programs. A big part of that is because our whole program is geared towards getting the job at the end.”Carmen Bowes
WV Women Work also prepares students for the challenges they may face in a non-traditional field, such as sexual harassment, advancement or any discrimination.
Where have graduates gone to work?
- March-Westin Company, Inc.
- Orders Construction Company
- West Virginia University Physical Plant
- Tri County Electric
- Princeton Companies
- Ellsworth Electric
- Nova Electrical Enterprises
- Cornwell Electric
- Kokosing Constuction Company
- Vivint Home Automation and Security
- WV Department of Highways
- Over 15 Registered Apprenticeship Programs
- Starting their own businesses