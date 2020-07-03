Tips to get back into shape during coronavirus pandemic

People who have been stuck inside due to COVID-19 might now be seeing an unwelcome change in the scale. But, those who fell victim to the so-called “quarantine fifteen” can still get back into shape by making a few healthy changes.

Courtesy: Lose It!

Of course, the first thing many people think of when it comes to losing weight is working out. Gyms are now open and following guidelines to keep customers safe, like taking temperatures, and disinfecting equipment faster than ever before.

“We have a questionnaire that we fill out, we give everyone their own spray bottle and towel,” explained Nolan Tucci, an employee at WV Fitness 24, “We do have masks, we have gloves, people do need them. We have sanitizer, everything like that, as well.”

If you decide to go to a gym, but you don’t know what exercises to do, ask the person at the front desk about any classes you can go to, or about the different circuits you can do at the gym.

“We’re trying to make it as normal as possible for everyone to get a good workout in and take their minds off everything that’s going on right now, and that’s really our goal right now,” said Tucci, “We just want everyone to feel like they are welcome here in a safe environment, and we are working as much as possible with everyone.”

If you don’t feel comfortable working out in a gym setting, there are plenty of other options available. Many gyms, like WV Fitness 24, are live streaming their classes online so that you can do them from the comfort of your own home. You can also opt to get outside and walk or jog around your neighborhood.

But remember, working out is only half of the weight loss equation—the other half is choosing healthy foods.

Apps where people are logging their foods, like Lose it and Weight Watchers, are reporting that people across the nation are eating more candy and carbs during this tough time.

Here are some tips on picking healthier foods.

When you go grocery shopping, bring a list of healthy foods and stick to that list.

Try planning out your meals so that it takes some of the guess work out of day-to-day meal prep.

The most important thing is to add more fruits and vegetables to your diet, but you can do that more inexpensively by opting for frozen items.

Eating healthy doesn’t have to feel like a chore. There are plenty of healthy recipes available on the web for you to check out.

With a combination of the right foods and exercise, a healthy lifestyle is possible during the pandemic.