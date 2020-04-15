Tyrone Avery Road residents express concerns over mysterious wild goose

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Those who have drove on Tyrone Avery Road in Morgantown recently, probably noticed oddly placed goose crossing signs. The signs were put up sometime in the past two weeks because of a mysterious white goose that started showing up.

Someone put up signs on Tyrone Avery Road that say “Goose Xing” “Slow” and “Blind Curves”

“I’ve seen it waddling across the road a lot, but it doesn’t come near me because I’ve tried to go near it and see if it would be like a dog, because they’ll come if they think you have food,” said Kylie Panepinto, a resident on Tyrone Avery Road, “But it didn’t care about me at all. It just waddled across the road.”

Finding out where the goose came from is like going on a wild goose chase. According to neighbors, the bird started showing up about two months ago. It is friendly and could be a pet, but no one has claimed the goose just yet.

The goose likes to spend time in Adam Bellman’s yard

“He just showed up and started hanging out everyday,” said Adam Bellman, who lives at one of the houses the goose frequents, “Don’t know where he came from or who had him or what.”

Though the signs are up on Bellman’s property, he says he doesn’t know who put them up. The neighbors speculate it was another concerned neighbor who saw the goose on its way to the creek across the street.

“Actually one morning, I thought somebody was driving by and beeping their horns so I looked out the window and traffic was stopped,” said Panepinto, “And I was like, ‘What are they doing?’ And I looked outside and the goose was just taking its time getting across the road. “

Neighbors say the goose is friendly

Bellman said the goose will always come back to a tub up the hill after his adventures at the creek.

“I think that’s why he likes it over there, he likes to hang out on the tub,” said Bellman

Next time you take a trip down Tyrone Avery Road, keep your eyes peeled for the Tyrone Avery Goose. If you’re lucky, you may be able to take a gander at it.

If you see a wild goose, the United States Department of Agriculture has said not to feed wildlife for the following reasons: