Valentine’s Day Shopping Guide: Sweetheart of a Deal

*This is the first part to our Valentine’s Day Shopping Guide series, showing you special deals offered by different local shops*

PENNSBORO, W.Va. – With Valentine’s Day coming up, have you started making those special arrangements yet? A local floral shop in Pennsboro, might be a one stop shop with everything you’re looking to get that special someone.

Sweetheart of a Deal Box

Blissful Blooms is offering a “Sweetheart of a Deal” special this Valentine’s Day. You can choose between two special deals:

$65 – a boutique of a dozen roses, small box of chocolates and a teddy bear

$75 – a boutique of a dozen roses, small box of chocolates, teddy bear and a Simply Soy candle.

Blissful Blooms is also offering specials for carnations and half dozen roses, as well. Blissful Blooms flowers are known to last around 3-4 weeks at a time.

Crissy Shepherd opened Blissful Blooms in August of 2020, making this her first Valentine’s Day as a florist. Although she is offering last minute orders on Sunday, she is asking that people put their orders in ahead of time.



Chocolate Covered Strawberry Candle Courtesy Photo: Blissful Blooms

“This is my first Valentine’s Day, so I have nothing to gage by. I have no idea how many customers I’ll have, or how busy I’ll be. So that is why I’m asking, anybody that would like to place an order or thinks they want to have some Valentine’s Day orders to place their orders, so I kinda have an idea. I don’t have a last Valentine’s Day to know how many people I’m going to be making orders for.” Crissy Shepherd, Owner of Blissful Blooms

Blissful Blooms is a floral and gift shop. Shepherd partners with other locals in the area to sell their handcrafted items in her gift shop. Her gift shop offers West Virginia attire – blankets, t-shirts, earrings, etc. and Simply Soy Candles.

For Valentine’s Day, her shop is offering a Chocolate Covered Strawberry scented candle. Each candle is hand poured and made from natural soy.

To view more information about Blissful Blooms and their Valentine’s Day specials you can view their Facebook page here. You can also contact Crissy Shepherd by calling (304) 659-1900.