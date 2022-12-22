CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — 12 News reporters Riley Holsinger and Makayla Schindler decided to partake in some friendly competition by making gingerbread houses. Now it’s time for you to vote for your favorite.

Makayla gave us a classic Christmas house with Christmas trees out front and a festive wreath on the front door.

Makayla’s gingerbread house (WBOY)

Riley took a more rustic approach…

Riley’s gingerbread house (WBOY)

To be fair, this was Makayla’s third gingerbread house of the year, and Riley hasn’t made one since he was a kid. Cast your vote below:

If you want to watch the full video of them making the houses, you can watch it below.