WATCH AGAIN: WBOY 12 SPORTSZONE honors high school seniors with #ShineYourLightWV tribute special

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The 12 SportsZone staff participated in a live event Friday night at three high schools in the region to provide coverage of the #ShineYourLightWV state-wide event that the WVSSAC held to honor high school seniors.

The event called for high schools all over the state to turn on their facility lights in honor of the Senior Class of 2020, whose final semester of in-class learning was largely taken away due to COVID-19. This is also for the student-athletes, some of whom had their final seasons on the diamond, field or track canceled due to the virus.

The “senior snake” parade at Buckhannon Upshur High School on Friday night

Ryan Decker was live at the Bridgeport High School baseball field, while Abbie Backenstoe was at Doddridge County High School and Dillon Gaudet was exactly where you’d expect him to be: Buckhannon-Upshur High School.

Fireworks explode over Bridgeport High School’s athletic complex Friday night

Earlier in the evening in the 12 SportsZone, we held the “WBOY Senior Night” where we honored those athletes with our own special tribute.

You can watch Buckhannon-Upshur’s full “senior snake” parade below: