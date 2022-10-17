CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Monday, Oct. 17 is National Pasta Day! Harrison County is known for its Italian heritage and restaurants, many of which specialize in pasta dishes.

According to Yelp, these are the best Italian restaurants in the Clarksburg area.

10. Washington Square Pizzaria & Lounge

While it’s not the best place to visit for National Pasta Day, this pizza restaurant offers pizzas calzones, sandwiches, wings and other appetizers. It also provides delivery and special family deals. See the full menu and drink menu on the restaurant’s Facebook page. It has an overall 4-star rating on Yelp.

9. Gourmet Catering and Restaurant

You can get pasta at this Clarksburg restaurant, but Yelp reviewers seem to enjoy the sandwiches and salads. There aren’t a ton of reviews, but it’s collected an overall 5-star rating on Yelp. More information and a full menu can be found on the Gourmet Catering and Restaurant Facebook page.

8. Mia Margherita

This Bridgeport pizza restaurant also offers sandwiches, pasta, salads, calzones, wings and more. Overall, it has 3.5 stars on Yelp, but has many more reviews than the 9th and 10th place restaurants. You can find more information and see the full menu on its website.

7. Twin Oak’s Restaurant

This family-owned Italian American restaurant is in Bridgeport and specializes in pizza and other Italian specialties, but it also has salads and sandwiches. On Yelp, it has an overall rating of 4 stars. You can find a full menu and more information on the restaurant’s website.

6. Vito’s Pizza and Restaurant

Although primarily a “neighborhood pizza shop”, Vito’s in Clarksburg also serves pasta, hoagies and calzones. It’s known locally for its deep-dish pizza and has an overall score of 4 stars on Yelp. Click here for more information and a full menu.

5. Raymon’s Restaurant & Catering

This restaurant in Clarksburg offers classic Italian favorites, including pastas, soups, salads and sandwiches. Yelp gave it 3.5 stars. You can find a full menu and more information about the restaurant here.

4. The Caboose

Pasta, pizza and sandwiches are on this Clarksburg restaurant’s menu. And if you go on Mondays, pasta dishes are buy one, get one half off. Yelp gave it an overall score of 4 stars. A full menu as well as location and hours can be found on its Facebook page.

3. Julios Cafe

One Yelp reviewer called this restaurant “an experience” because the two dining areas are totally different. It offers pasta, antipasti and other Italian dishes and drinks. Yelp gave it an overall score of 4 stars. For more information, check out the restaurant’s Facebook page.

2. Oliverio’s Ristorante

This restaurant has more Yelp reviews than most of the others on this list with an overall score of 3.5 stars. It has locations in Morgantown and Bridgeport and serves lunch and dinner and family meals and large pans of pasta for carry-out. More information and full menus for lunch and dinner can be found on its website.

1. Minard’s Spaghetti Inn

Yelp’s #1 Clarksburg Italian restaurant has been open in Clarksburg since 1937. Since the passing of its previous owner last year, Minard’s is now third-generation family-owned. Yelp gave it an overall 3.5 stars. The full menu, hours and history of the restaurant can be found on its website.

Four of the restaurants in this list were mentioned in an area survey of Italian food in the Wall Street Journal, including Minard’s.