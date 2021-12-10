12 Best West Virginia videos we found on YouTube this week: Dec. 10, 2021

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here’s our weekly rundown of the 12 best West Virginia-related videos we found on YouTube.

Former WVU and NFL star Pat McAfee made a big splash this week when he signed a new TV deal and turned around and donated millions of dollars to worthy organizations, including WVU Medicine Children’s. Here from another WVU/NFL star about what Pat’s actions mean:

2. Some current Mountaineers also made headlines this week, taking down old Big East foe, the 15th-ranked UCONN Huskies at the Coliseum. Here’s the highlights:

3. Last week, we talked about the best holiday light displays in West Virginia. This week, we take you for a drive through the lights at the state fairgrounds:

4. Let’s keep the Christmas spirit going with the Kingwood Christmas Parade:

5. We also catch up with a gentleman who tells the story of what Christmas was like in Lost Creek, WV in the 1950s:

6. Many people pine for a White Christmas. In this video, we find out how the folks at Timberline Mountain, in Tucker County, make the white stuff:

7. From snowdrifts to car drifts:

8. Anyone who has been stuck in Morgantown traffic knows there’s not much drifting going on in the University City. Here’s some tips on how to get around without your own vehicle:

9. If you’re not skiing, drifting or walking, you can also get around using West Virginia’s seven commercial airports. Here’s a look at them:

10. The creator of this video poses that age-old question that’s sure to divide West Virginia hot dog aficionados, “slaw or naw?”

11. This next video looks back at the rich history of Weston, WV, along with it’s future:

12. And speaking of history, a special piece of it in Doddridge County, will soon become open to the public: