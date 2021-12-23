12 Best West Virginia videos we found on YouTube this week: Christmas week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Our gift to you this Christmas week, are the best 12 West Virginia-related videos we found on YouTube this week:

The United Way is again holding its Celebration of Lights at Fairmont’s Morris Park. You can get a feel for the display in this video and you still have a few more nights to visit it in person.

2. Instead of tickets, some local drivers got gift cards after being pulled over by Marion County sheriff’s deputies this week.

3. Each week, we go searching for YouTube gold, but this guy heads to West Virginia’s waterways in search of the real thing:

4. Speaking of YouTube gold, I think we found it in this next video. Check out these highliners walk between Seneca Rocks’ two peaks, while a nearly-full moon rises behind them.

5. Here’s another high-wire act that the average person can participate in:

6. If you want the views, but don’t want to go to death-defying lengths to see them, here’s some great drone video of some of West Virginia’s prettiest sights:

7. With the fallout from Sen. Joe Manchin’s decision on the Build Back Better legislation, there was a lot of negativity flying around this week about West Virginia. One of our best ambassadors, Jennifer Garner, comes to the rescue in this interview about what it was like growing up here:

8. Here’s the trailer for a documentary on the history of West Virginia’s State Capitol:

9. You can learn more about our state’s history as we follow along with this family’s visit to the West Virginia State Museum:

10. More Mountain State history as this couple shows us around the “Home of the Millionaires”:

11. West Virginia University recently held its December 2021 Commencement, broken into two sessions. Here’s part one:

12. And now part two: