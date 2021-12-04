12 Best West Virginia videos we found on YouTube this week: Dec. 4, 2021

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – This week’s look at the top 12 West Virginia-related videos we found on YouTube comes with some questions. Here we go:

Did you know the state has a Miss West Virginia Earth? Us either. Meet her below:

2. We’re coming up on the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. You may know that the U.S.S West Virginia was there during the battle. You might know that a piece of the battleship lives on, on WVU’s downtown Morgantown campus. Did you know about the captain of the ship’s heroism during the attack or what happened to the ship afterward? Learn more below:

3. Did you know that Conde Nast named West Virginia one of the best places to go in 2022? How many of the places in the video below have you been?

4. Need a few moments of zen? Here you go, courtesy of Falling Waters, WV:

5. The Dolly Sods wilderness area of the Monongahela National Forest is covered in trees, but did you know that the forest is home to “the tree?” Check it out:

6. Are electric cars a viable option for road trips in West Virginia’s mountainous terrain? This couple tried to find out:

7. What kind of a home can you get in West Virginia for $1 million? Here’s your answer:

8. Do you know the “most magical Christmas towns” in West Virginia? This video claims to:

9. How about the top 9 holiday lights displays in the Mountain State?

10. Not sure how to stay safe while you’re getting your Clark Griswold on? The folks at WVU have got you covered:

11. You probably know that out-of-staters struggle to pronounce many of West Virginia’s city and town names, but did you know just how bad they are at? And be honest, did you know all of these?

12. Did you know that Fairmont Senior High School made history this week? Find out how: