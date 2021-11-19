12 Best West Virginia videos we found on YouTube this week: Nov. 19, 2021

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – There’s a lot of great content to be found on YouTube. Here’s a look at 12 videos, related to West Virginia, that our team found this week:

A book, entitled The WVU Coed Murder: Who Killed Mared and Karen, focusing on the unsolved 1970 crimes, was recently released. WBOY.com’s Shayla Klein sat down with the book’s authors. You can watch their interview below.

2. A recent fire damaged several buildings and spread to the woods near the Harrison-Lewis county line. The next day a drone operator took to the skies to survey the damage.

3. Many people will be gathering together this coming week for Thanksgiving. WVU Medicine’s Dr. Kathy Moffett offers some helpful tips on you can keep your family safe from COVID.

4. There’s nothing much worth reliving from the on-the-field action of WVU’s football game against Oklahoma State, but here’s a unique perspective on what some Cowboy fans learned during their time in Morgantown.

5. Tavon Austin was famous for his highlight-worthy exploits during happier times on the gridiron for the Mountaineers. Years later, Tavon is still being recognized for his time in Morgantown, even by fellow NFL players. Take a listen to Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines when he gets a chance to meet his boyhood idol.

6. Football is certainly a Thanksgiving tradition, but so is the National Dog Show. This year’s edition will include Morgantown’s Adrianne Dering and a new breed of dog.

7. With Thanksgiving coming up, we’re reminded of the story of the Pilgrims leaving what they knew to build a new life in a new homeland. That’s basically what Erin and Josh have done, leaving their city life behind to build an off-the-grid home on a West Virginia mountaintop. The couple, who was recently selected as the Mountain State’s representative for the United States of YouTube program, has chronicled the whole process on their Wild Wonderful Off the Grid channel. Here’s the latest installment:

8. From their mountaintop, we head to perhaps the best-known peak in West Virginia, Spruce Knob.

9. You may be noticing a theme here. Let’s take a unique look at Morgantown’s Dorsey’s Knob:

10. If you’re looking for something to do with the family during Thanksgiving break, a visit to the West Virginia Wildlife Center, in Upshur County, is always a good option. Check out the video below for an idea of what you can experience.

11. Want to trick the kids into learning something while they’re out of school for the holiday break? Have them watch this video for a history lesson on Barbour and Tucker counties and if they want more, here’s a link to a recent story on the Philippi mummies.

12. Sticking with education, here’s a look at the WVU Extension Service’s new STEAM education center at Jackson’s Mill: