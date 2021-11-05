CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – There’s a lot of great content to be found on YouTube. Here’s a look at 12 videos, related to West Virginia, that our team found this week:

1. Halloween was a big part of the last week and few things could be spookier in West Virginia than spending a night inside the old Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum. If you’re too chicken to do it yourself, you can just watch this guy’s experience:

2. There’s plenty of similarly scary history, down the road in Point Pleasant, home of the Mothman and the Silver Bridge collapse. Check it all out courtesy of Real Appalachia:

3. Earlier this year, travel blogger Mark Wolters posted a video about the things that someone who is visiting West Virginia should not do. You can check out his advice below:

4. So did Mark get it right on his tips for Mountain State visitors? A true West Virginian fact checks him below:

5. On the topic of visitors, Matthew Wurnig is on a mission to go on a date in all 50 states. For his 36th rendezvous, Wurnig and a nice young lady took in the sights around the Morgantown area. You can tag along without feeling like a third wheel:

6. Wurnig seemed to enjoy his time in West Virginia. Maybe a move is in order? Below is a sampling of what a home-buying budget can get you in three of our largest cities:

7. A couple of weeks ago, plans were announced for a new condo complex, along the Mon River in Fairmont. Now, you can take a video tour of what the finished product is supposed to look like:

8. There was some sad news this week as we learned of the death of former champion boxer and Clarksburg Police Officer Tommy Thomas.

9. Here’s a look back at Thomas in his heyday, reflecting on his 1981 bout against Jimmy Young:

10. Sticking with history, this video is a short one but is very informative. Most West Virginians are pretty familiar with the state’s flag, but apparently, it didn’t always look like it does today.

11. The tradition isn’t as old as the current version of the state flag, but the beard-growing contest has been a part of West Virginia University’s Mountaineer Week for many years. See how this year’s contestants stack up:

12. Another fall tradition in West Virginia is buckwheat cakes. Here’s how you can make your own: