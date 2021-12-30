12 most-read stories from 2021 on 12 News

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, photo, insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump riot outside the Capitol in Washington. Trump’s lawyers on Tuesday will try to persuade a federal appeals court to stop Congress from receiving call logs, drafts of speeches and other documents related to the Jan. 6 insurrection led by his supporters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As 2021 comes to an end, it’s time to reflect on the year. Here at 12 News, that means looking at the top stories from the year.

Here is a list of the stories that our viewers clicked on the most.

12. Marion County man now charged with first-degree murder in child abuse incident after 4-year-old boy dies

Back in March, Walter Richardson was charged with child abuse after a 4-year-old boy was left on life support. The story was updated several times; the child passed away several days after the incident as a result of the injuries, and Richardson’s charges were updated to first-degree murder and death of a child by a parent or guardian.

11. Morgantown restaurant owner faces charges related to death of officer in U.S. Capitol insurrection

Also in March, George Tanios, a Morgantown resident and owner of Sandwich U, was charged with assault related to the death of an officer in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. He later asked for his home confinement restrictions to be loosened.

Screen grab from complaint filed against George Tanios and Julian Khater

10. Major drug & gun bust nets state or federal charges against more than 40 people in Barbour & Randolph counties

In November, a nearly three-year investigation led to the arrest of 41 people who were involved in a major drugs and guns ring in Barbour and Randolph counties.

9. Pennsylvania woman charged after officers find more than 1,000 heroin stamps during traffic stop in Buckhannon

Earlier this month, officers arrested a woman for having over a thousand heroin stamps in her car during a traffic stop in Buckhannon.

8. Statement released following 2 deaths from a domestic incident in Bridgeport

Back on the first day of 2021, a car crashed into a house, a SWAT team was called and two people ended up dead after a domestic dispute in Bridgeport.

SWAT team responds to a domestic situation in Bridgeport where two people died. (WBOY image)

7. Names released in Doddridge County accident that killed 4 people

In October, a car accident on Route 50 in Doddridge County resulted in four people dying. The story was later updated to include the names of those who had passed.

Route 50 accident Doddridge County where four people were killed. (WBOY image)

6. Gov. Justice declares 2 new WV state holidays in December

At the beginning of December, Gov. Jim Justice announced that West Virginia state employees would be getting an extra day off on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve this year.

5. Fishermen spot river monster in the West Fork River – Paranormal W.Va.

Nate Moreno and Jake Byers shared their experience of seeing the Ogua Monster while catfishing at night in Fairmont. This story was part of a series that explored paranormal places and sightings in West Virginia.

The fishermen said they saw the monster while fishing in this spot in Fairmont.

4. Monongalia Co. deputies continue death investigation of Alexa Randolph after autopsy rules death as homicide

Alexa Randolph was first reported missing back in January. The story was updated several times as her body was found in Morgantown and her cause of death was determined to be a homicide.

3. SBA increases COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program

In April, the Small Business Association announced increased loan options for small businesses that were struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. WV Democrats call for prosecution and resignation of newly-elected Republican delegate involved in storming of U.S. Capitol

The West Virginia Democratic Party called for the resignation of Derrick Evans, a newly elected Delegate for Wayne County who was caught on video rushing the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots.

Screenshot of Derrick Evans from WBOY’s Jan. 8 newscast

1. 3 individuals charged after 8-year-old says man sleeping in his room ‘smoked methamphetamine in front of him’

Officers arrested three people in Fairmont after a wellbeing check revealed that an 8-year-old was being neglected and exposed to drugs.