CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re looking to get out of north central West Virginia for Christmas weekend, you might not have to go far to get a great holiday experience.

According to a recent WalletHub study, Pittsburgh, PA—which is less than a two-hour drive from Clarksburg and only about an hour’s drive from Morgantown—is the second-best city in the nation for Christmas. The ranking specifically mentioned Pittsburgh’s “Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden,” as well as performances of “A Musical Christmas Carol.” You can also consider checking out the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium’s Zoo Lights during the holidays.

Pittsburgh ranked well in the observance category, meaning that a high percentage of people are Christians and celebrate Christmas, so you should have no trouble finding a church service. It also ranked well for its shopping and generosity.

If Pittsburgh doesn’t spark your interest, Orlando, FL, which is available by direct flight from the North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB), is the third-best Christmas city, according to the ranking. Flights from Clarksburg to Orlando through Allegiant are less than two hours, and a few seats are still available for Thursday, Dec. 21 and and Saturday, Dec. 23 as of noon on Dec. 20.

Orlando, the “City Beautiful” as it is sometimes called, offers a variety of attractions that are perfect for Christmastime. From city Christmas celebrations, to church services, to Disney, there is something for everyone, according to WalletHub. Orlando is also #2 in the country for shopping.

To see WalletHub’s full list of top Christmas cities, click here.