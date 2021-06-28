2021 Fourth of July firework shows in the Mountain State

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — July 4 is right around the corner, and celebrations are being planned all across the Mountain State. For many communities, this will be the first big event planned since the start of the pandemic.
Here’s a list of where you can watch the fireworks shows in West Virginia:
July 1
Shinnston
- Date: July 1
- Place: Ferguson Memorial Park
- Time: Dark
July 2
Clarksburg
- Date: July 2
- Place: Clarksburg AMP
- Time: After WSO concert (Concert starts at 8 p.m.)
Buckhannon
- Date: July 2
- Place: Jawbone Park
- Time: 9:00 – 10:00 p.m.
Rivesville
- Date: July 2
- Time: Along the river
- Place: 10:00 p.m.
Triadelphia
- Date: July 2
- Place: The Highlands
- Time Dusk
Huntington
- Date: July 2
- Place: 3rd Avenue
- Time: Music starts at 7:00 p.m., fireworks following after
July 3
Fairview
- Date: July 3
- Time: Fairview Park
- Place: 10:00 p.m.
Elkins
- Date: July 3
- Place: Rotary Amphitheater
- Time: Dark
Grafton
- Date: July 3
- Place: Visible anywhere you can see the cell tower in Taylor County
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
Weston
- Date: July 3
- Place: Robert L. Bland Middle School
- Time: 10:15 p.m.
Salem
- Date: July 3
- Place: Depot Stage (Downtown)
- Time: 9:30 p.m.
Burnsville
- Date: July 3
- Place: Burnsville Dam
- Time: 9:00 p.m.
Snowshoe
- Date: July 3
- Place: Snowshoe Resort
- Time: 9:00 p.m.
Oglebay
- Date: July 3
- Place: Schenk Lake
- Time: Dusk
Alderson
- Date: July 3
- Place: Alderson Memorial Football Field
- Time: 9:45 p.m.
Beckley
- Date: July 3
- Place: Linda K. Epling Stadium
- Time: Dusk
Hurricane
- Date: July 3
- Place: Water Tank Hill
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
Gallipolis / Point Pleasant
- Date: July 3
- Place: Robin Fowller State Farm Stage
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
Genoa
- Date: July 3
- Place: Rustic Ravines
- Time: 3:00 p.m.
Culloden
- Date: July 3
- Place: Red Oak Dr.
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
Welch
- Date: July 3
- Place: Linkous Park
- Time: After parade (Parade begins at 7 p.m.)
July 4
Fairmont
- Date: July 4
- Palatine Park
- Time: 7:00 – 10:30 p.m.
Monongah
- Date: July 4
- Place: Downtown Monongah
- Time: 9:30 p.m.
Roanoke
- Date: July 4
- Place: Stonewall Resort
- Time: 9:30 p.m.
Morgantown
- Date: July 4
- Place: Hazel Ruby McQuain Park
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
Wheeling
- Date: July 4
- Place: Heritage Port
- Time: Dusk
Moundsville
- Date: July 4
- Place: Marshall County Fairgrounds
- Time: Dusk
Wellsburg
- Date: July 4
- Place: Betty Carr Recreation Site
- Time: 9:00 p.m.
Weirton
- Date: July 4
- Place: Municipal Plaza
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
Cameron
- Date: July 4
- Place: Cameron VFD
- Time: Dusk
Charleston
- Date: July 4
- Place: MacCorkle Avenue
- Time: 9:45 p.m.
Lavalette
- Date: July 4
- Place: Lavalette VFD
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
Alderson
- Date: July 4
- Place: Alderson Memorial Football Field
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
Princeton
- Date: July 4
- Place: Hunnicutt Stadium
- Time: Dusk
