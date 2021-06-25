2021 Fourth of July fireworks schedule for north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Have you started planning your July 4 celebrations?

Independence Day is right around the corner. To help with your holiday planning, here is a list of the different firework displays happening across north central West Virginia!

Shinnston

  • Date: July 1
  • Place: Ferguson Memorial Park
  • Time: Dark

Clarksburg

  • Date: July 2
  • Place: Clarksburg AMP
  • Time: After WSO concert (concert starts at 8:00 p.m.)

Buckhannon

  • Date: July 3
  • Place: Jawbone Park
  • Time: 9:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Fairmont

  • Date: July 3
  • Palatine Park
  • Time: 7:00 – 10:30 p.m.

Elkins

  • Date: July 3
  • Place: Rotary Amphitheater
  • Time: Dark

Grafton

  • Date: July 3
  • Place: Visible anywhere you can see the cell tower in Taylor County
  • Time: 10:00 p.m.

Weston

  • Date: July 3
  • Place: Robert L. Bland Middle School
  • Time: 10:15 p.m.

Morgantown

  • Date: July 4
  • Place: Hazel Ruby McQuain Park
  • Time: 10:00 p.m.

Roanoke

  • Date: July 4
  • Place: Stonewall Resort
  • Time: 9:30 p.m.

If you know the date and time of the firework shows in your community, please submit it in an email to sparsons@wboy.com

