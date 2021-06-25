2021 Fourth of July fireworks schedule for north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Have you started planning your July 4 celebrations?
Independence Day is right around the corner. To help with your holiday planning, here is a list of the different firework displays happening across north central West Virginia!
Shinnston
- Date: July 1
- Place: Ferguson Memorial Park
- Time: Dark
Clarksburg
- Date: July 2
- Place: Clarksburg AMP
- Time: After WSO concert (concert starts at 8:00 p.m.)
Buckhannon
- Date: July 3
- Place: Jawbone Park
- Time: 9:00 – 10:00 p.m.
Fairmont
- Date: July 3
- Palatine Park
- Time: 7:00 – 10:30 p.m.
Elkins
- Date: July 3
- Place: Rotary Amphitheater
- Time: Dark
Grafton
- Date: July 3
- Place: Visible anywhere you can see the cell tower in Taylor County
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
Weston
- Date: July 3
- Place: Robert L. Bland Middle School
- Time: 10:15 p.m.
Morgantown
- Date: July 4
- Place: Hazel Ruby McQuain Park
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
Roanoke
- Date: July 4
- Place: Stonewall Resort
- Time: 9:30 p.m.
If you know the date and time of the firework shows in your community, please submit it in an email to sparsons@wboy.com