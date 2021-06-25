2021 Fourth of July fireworks schedule for north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Have you started planning your July 4 celebrations?

Independence Day is right around the corner. To help with your holiday planning, here is a list of the different firework displays happening across north central West Virginia!

Shinnston

Date: July 1

Place: Ferguson Memorial Park

Time: Dark

Clarksburg

Date: July 2

Place: Clarksburg AMP

Time: After WSO concert (concert starts at 8:00 p.m.)

Buckhannon

Date: July 3

Place: Jawbone Park

Time: 9:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Fairmont

Date: July 3

Palatine Park

Time: 7:00 – 10:30 p.m.

Elkins

Date: July 3

Place: Rotary Amphitheater

Time: Dark

Grafton

Date: July 3

Place: Visible anywhere you can see the cell tower in Taylor County

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Weston

Date: July 3

Place: Robert L. Bland Middle School

Time: 10:15 p.m.

Morgantown

Date: July 4

Place: Hazel Ruby McQuain Park

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Roanoke

Date: July 4

Place: Stonewall Resort

Time: 9:30 p.m.

If you know the date and time of the firework shows in your community, please submit it in an email to sparsons@wboy.com