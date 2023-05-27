CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — When you think of a romantic vacation destination, you may think of rolling waves and crystal beaches, but if you live in West Virginia, you might not have to leave the rolling hills to take your partner on a great getaway.

HoneymoonAlways.com commissioned a poll just in time for honeymoon season, and it’s true West Virginia didn’t make the top 10, which were:

St. Augustine, Florida Paia, Hawaii Hilo, Hawaii Asheville, North Carolina Carmel-by-the-Sea, California Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Durham, North Carolina Mackinac Island, Michigan Flagstaff, Arizona Manchester, Vermont

Lewisburg

Lewisburg, West Virginia came close tot he top 10 at number 11. The destination website listed the beautiful scenery of the Greenbrier Valley, beautifully preserved historic district and vibrant local arts scene as the reason.

The Greenbrier River Trail isn’t far from Lewisburg, and neither is the Greenbrier State Forest, for couples who enjoy hiking, biking and other outdoor activities. Local restaurants include everything from farm-to-table French cuisine, to a beer garden, to a taqueria to pubs and taverns. There are also plenty of opportunities to go antiquing.

Harpers Ferry

The home of the Harpers Ferry National Historical Park came in 102nd on the destinations list. Like Lewisburg, it has equal draws for nature and history-loving couples. The town is preserved as it was in the 19th-century, and in addition to John Brown’s famous raid, it was also home to one of the earliest integrated schools in the United States.

Hikers can enjoy part of the Appalachian Trail, and get a scenic view of the town from Maryland Heights and Loudoun Heights.

Berkeley Springs

Known as “America’s first spa,” Berkeley Springs is within a two hour drive of major cities like Washington, D.C., Annapolis, Maryland, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Berkeley Springs State Park has been in use since 1776 and boasts the original warm mineral springs, a historic Roman Bath House and a newly renovated main bathhouse. There are also plenty of private spas in the area. History lovers may also enjoy George Washington’s bathtub.