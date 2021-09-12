According to WalletHub, credit card debt is on the rise, West Virginia ranks 37

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — According to a recent study from WalletHub, credit card debt is on the rise across the country. In terms of debt increase, West Virginia was ranked 37.
Credit card debt increased by record-setting $45.7 billion during Q2 2021, a major turnaround after 2020’s debt reduction. The increase was 2.6X bigger than the post-Great Recession average for a second quarter.
|Rank
|State
|Total Credit Card Debt Q2 2021
|Total Credit Card Increase by State
|Household Credit Card Debt
|Household Credit Card Increase Q2 2021
|37
|West Virginia
|$5,017,881,372
|$245,720,698
|$7,288
|$335
This metric was taken based on “the total amount outstanding (revolving credit, not seasonally adjusted) and charged-off debt (not seasonally adjusted) that is no longer on credit card companies’ books but consumers continue to owe.” The data came from consumers’ finances available from TransUnion, the Federal Reserve and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
WalletHub now projects that consumers will end the year with a net addition of $100 billion in credit card debt, which far exceeds the 10-year average of $45.6 billion.
Tips For Managing Credit Card Debt
- Make a Budget & Stick to It: It’s difficult to spend within reason or plan savings if you don’t know how your monthly spending compares to your take-home pay, or where that money is going. That is why you should rank-order your expenses – including debt payments, emergency fund contributions and other savings – and trim the fat, if necessary.Most importantly, once you develop your budget, make sure to stick to it or else you’ll have simply wasted your time.
- Build an Emergency Fund: With a safety net of cash to fall back on, you won’t be as likely to fall behind on your bills in the event of emergency expenses or unplanned joblessness. Your goal should be to gradually save about a year’s worth of after-tax income. In other words, set aside a little bit every month until you’ve got a nice cushion.
- Improve Your Credit: This might sound a bit counterintuitive, seeing as more credit could mean more debt. But improving your credit standing will have a dramatic impact on the cost of your debt. And reducing the cost of your debt will allow you to pay it off faster. Better credit can also make it easier to find a job or a place to live, both of which impact your bottom line.You can check your latest credit score for free and get personalized credit-improvement tips on WalletHub.
- Try the Island Approach: The Island Approach is a strategy that involves using a collection of credit cards, with each serving a specific purpose. For example, you could transfer your existing debt to a 0% balance transfer credit card to save on finance charges and get out of debt sooner. And you could use a rewards card or two – perhaps one with travel rewards and one with cash back, or maybe a store credit card – for purchases that you’ll be able to pay off by the end of the month.This will enable you to get the best possible collection of terms. It will also tell you when you’re overspending. Finance charges on your everyday spending cards will signal a need to cut back.
- Repay Your Most Expensive Debt First: Most people with serious credit card debt have multiple balances. If that’s the case for you, try the “avalanche method.” That means putting the majority of your monthly debt payment toward the balance with the highest interest rate and making the minimum payment required on the rest. Once your most expensive debt is paid off, repeat the process until you’re debt-free.
- Evaluate Your Job Situation: In some cases, all the budgeting and planning in the world won’t be enough to solve your debt problems. You may need to explore whether higher-paying opportunities exist for people with your background or consider acquiring some new skills to make yourself more marketable.This may require a bit of an investment in yourself, but as long as you get a worthwhile return, it’s money well spent.