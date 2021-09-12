According to WalletHub, credit card debt is on the rise, West Virginia ranks 37

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — According to a recent study from WalletHub, credit card debt is on the rise across the country. In terms of debt increase, West Virginia was ranked 37.

Credit card debt increased by record-setting $45.7 billion during Q2 2021, a major turnaround after 2020’s debt reduction. The increase was 2.6X bigger than the post-Great Recession average for a second quarter.

Rank State Total Credit Card Debt Q2 2021 Total Credit Card Increase by State Household Credit Card Debt Household Credit Card Increase Q2 2021 37 West Virginia $5,017,881,372 $245,720,698 $7,288 $335

This metric was taken based on “the total amount outstanding (revolving credit, not seasonally adjusted) and charged-off debt (not seasonally adjusted) that is no longer on credit card companies’ books but consumers continue to owe.” The data came from consumers’ finances available from TransUnion, the Federal Reserve and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

WalletHub now projects that consumers will end the year with a net addition of $100 billion in credit card debt, which far exceeds the 10-year average of $45.6 billion.

Tips For Managing Credit Card Debt