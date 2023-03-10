(Stacker) — Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students to consider.

Stacker compiled a list of the best four-year colleges in West Virginia using rankings from Niche. Tuition, student-to-faculty ratio, acceptance rate, and graduation rate are factors considered in deciding these rankings. Location is also often a key factor in a school’s appeal, whether it be a beachside location, one full of New England foliage, or proximity to tech hubs and companies like Microsoft, Apple, and Google. Online and unspecified location schools were excluded from the rankings. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

1 / 20

DavidPinoPhotography // Shutterstock

#20. Appalachian Bible College

– Acceptance rate: 49%

– Net price: $15,620

– Enrollment: 150 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B+

— Value grade: A

— Dorms grade: A

— Campus grade: A-

2 / 20

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#19. Valley College – Martinsburg

– Acceptance rate: 100%

– Net price: $23,534

– Enrollment: 628 (236:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: C-

— Diversity grade: C+

— Academics grade: C-

— Value grade: C-

3 / 20

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#18. Salem University

– Acceptance rate: 100%

– Net price: $18,753

– Enrollment: 709 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: C-

— Diversity grade: A+

— Athletics grade: B-

— Dorms grade: B-

4 / 20

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#17. Glenville State University

– Acceptance rate: 100%

– Net price: $15,071

– Enrollment: 1,094 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: C

— Athletics grade: B+

— Diversity grade: B

— Dorms grade: B

5 / 20

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#16. Bethany College – West Virginia

– Acceptance rate: 92%

– Net price: $14,666

– Enrollment: 561 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: C

— Diversity grade: A-

— Party grade: B-

— Dorms grade: B-

6 / 20

Canva

#15. Alderson Broaddus University

– Acceptance rate: 53%

– Net price: $20,080

– Enrollment: 713 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: C

— Diversity grade: A

— Athletics grade: B

— Value grade: B-

7 / 20

stock_photo_world // Shutterstock

#14. Bluefield State University

– Acceptance rate: 90%

– Net price: $11,451

– Enrollment: 949 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: C

— Diversity grade: B

— Value grade: C+

— Athletics grade: C+

8 / 20

smolaw // Shutterstock

#13. West Virginia State University

– Acceptance rate: 89%

– Net price: $12,399

– Enrollment: 1,498 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: C+

— Diversity grade: A-

— Party grade: A-

— Campus grade: B+

9 / 20

mangpor2004 // Shutterstock

#12. Concord University

– Acceptance rate: 91%

– Net price: $8,677

– Enrollment: 1,388 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: C+

— Diversity grade: B+

— Dorms grade: B+

— Campus grade: B

10 / 20

Canva

#11. West Virginia University at Parkersburg

– Acceptance rate: 100%

– Net price: $8,226

– Enrollment: 1,213 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: C+

— Campus grade: A

— Value grade: C+

— Diversity grade: C+

11 / 20

Chinnapong // Shutterstock

#10. Fairmont State University

– Acceptance rate: 94%

– Net price: $10,608

– Enrollment: 2,861 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: C+

— Campus grade: B+

— Dorms grade: B+

— Campus food grade: B+

12 / 20

Canva

#9. Davis & Elkins College

– Acceptance rate: 69%

– Net price: $18,819

– Enrollment: 691 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B-

— Diversity grade: A

— Value grade: B

— Athletics grade: B

13 / 20

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#8. Shepherd University

– Acceptance rate: 98%

– Net price: $10,685

– Enrollment: 2,255 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B-

— Location grade: A

— Safety grade: A-

— Diversity grade: B+

14 / 20

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#7. West Liberty University

– Acceptance rate: 68%

– Net price: $13,812

– Enrollment: 1,798 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B-

— Diversity grade: A-

— Safety grade: A-

— Academics grade: B

15 / 20

Sean Locke Photography // Shutterstock

#6. West Virginia University Institute of Technology

– Acceptance rate: 55%

– Net price: $10,151

– Enrollment: 1,085 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Diversity grade: A-

— Academics grade: B

— Value grade: B

16 / 20

pong-photo9 // Shutterstock

#5. West Virginia Wesleyan College

– Acceptance rate: 66%

– Net price: $19,843

– Enrollment: 971 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Diversity grade: A-

— Party grade: B+

— Student life grade: B+

17 / 20

Canva

#4. Marshall University

– Acceptance rate: 89%

– Net price: $8,387

– Enrollment: 7,002 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B

— Athletics grade: A

— Party grade: A-

— Professors grade: A-

18 / 20

Canva

#3. University of Charleston

– Acceptance rate: 61%

– Net price: $20,598

– Enrollment: 1,189 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B+

— Diversity grade: A

— Campus food grade: A

— Dorms grade: A-

19 / 20

Canva

#2. Wheeling University

– Acceptance rate: 77%

– Net price: $30,366

– Enrollment: 476 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: B+

— Value grade: A-

— Diversity grade: A-

— Party grade: B+

20 / 20

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#1. West Virginia University

– Acceptance rate: 84%

– Net price: $13,087

– Enrollment: 18,726 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Overall Niche grade: A-

— Party grade: A+

— Student life grade: A+

— Athletics grade: A