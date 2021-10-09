Best counties in West Virginia to retire to, according to Stacker

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Stacker, using data from Niche, has created a list of the best counties in West Virginia to retire.

A number of factors go into what makes a county an ideal spot to retire to, including “cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.”

These are the top 25 counties in West Virginia that fit these criteria the best.

1 / 25w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Jackson County

– Population: 28,907

– Median home value: $130,600 (77% own)

– Median rent: $650 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $47,837

– Top places to live: Ripley (B)

2 / 25Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Monroe County

– Population: 13,401

– Median home value: $107,900 (79% own)

– Median rent: $626 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $38,540

– Top places to live: Peterstown (C+)

3 / 25Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Wayne County

– Population: 40,303

– Median home value: $99,100 (73% own)

– Median rent: $662 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $37,988

– Top places to live: Lavalette (B+), Ceredo (B-), Kenova (C+)

4 / 25Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Randolph County

– Population: 28,930

– Median home value: $110,300 (72% own)

– Median rent: $655 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $43,320

– Top places to live: Elkins (B), Womelsdorf (Coalton) (C), Valley Head (C)

5 / 25w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lewis County

– Population: 16,166

– Median home value: $104,200 (72% own)

– Median rent: $648 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $39,908

– Top places to live: Weston (C+)

6 / 25w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Doddridge County

– Population: 8,560

– Median home value: $117,300 (88% own)

– Median rent: $455 (12% rent)

– Median household income: $45,545

– Top places to live: West Union (B)

7 / 25Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Fayette County

– Population: 43,576

– Median home value: $91,300 (77% own)

– Median rent: $639 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $41,394

– Top places to live: Fayetteville (B), Smithers (C+), Oak Hill (C+)

8 / 25Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Mason County

– Population: 26,820

– Median home value: $87,600 (79% own)

– Median rent: $615 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $46,078

– Top places to live: Point Pleasant (B-), New Haven (C+), Gallipolis Ferry (C+)

9 / 25O Palsson // Flickr

#17. Kanawha County

– Population: 183,279

– Median home value: $112,500 (69% own)

– Median rent: $747 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $46,639

– Top places to live: South Charleston (A-), Charleston (A-), Cross Lanes (B+)

10 / 25Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Cabell County

– Population: 94,339

– Median home value: $124,500 (62% own)

– Median rent: $748 (38% rent)

– Median household income: $40,028

– Top places to live: Barboursville (B+), Pea Ridge (B+), Culloden (B)

11 / 25Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#15. Brooke County

– Population: 22,459

– Median home value: $93,200 (76% own)

– Median rent: $607 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $51,496

– Top places to live: Follansbee (B-), Wellsburg (B-), Hooverson Heights (C+)

12 / 25Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Raleigh County

– Population: 75,252

– Median home value: $108,700 (73% own)

– Median rent: $693 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $43,748

– Top places to live: Shady Spring (B), Beckley (B), Crab Orchard (B-)

13 / 25Roger B Wise // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Putnam County

– Population: 56,610

– Median home value: $167,300 (82% own)

– Median rent: $831 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $60,097

– Top places to live: Winfield (A), Teays Valley (A), Hurricane (A-)

14 / 25w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Nicholas County

– Population: 25,078

– Median home value: $95,100 (79% own)

– Median rent: $601 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $40,086

– Top places to live: Summersville (B), Craigsville (C+), Richwood (C)

15 / 25Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Harrison County

– Population: 67,908

– Median home value: $117,900 (74% own)

– Median rent: $767 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $53,022

– Top places to live: Bridgeport (A), Clarksburg (B+), Shinnston (B)

16 / 25Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Taylor County

– Population: 16,864

– Median home value: $107,000 (78% own)

– Median rent: $652 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $48,578

– Top places to live: Grafton (B+)

17 / 25w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Summers County

– Population: 12,848

– Median home value: $92,200 (76% own)

– Median rent: $685 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $38,187

– Top places to live: Hinton (C+)

18 / 25Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Greenbrier County

– Population: 35,155

– Median home value: $124,000 (72% own)

– Median rent: $681 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $40,200

– Top places to live: Lewisburg (B+), Ronceverte (B), White Sulphur Springs (B-)

19 / 25w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Mercer County

– Population: 59,919

– Median home value: $96,700 (70% own)

– Median rent: $672 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $40,784

– Top places to live: Athens (A), Bluefield (B), Princeton (B-)

20 / 25jpmueller99 from Shenandoah Valley of VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Pocahontas County

– Population: 8,450

– Median home value: $121,700 (82% own)

– Median rent: $622 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $41,882

– Top places to live: Durbin (C+), Marlinton (C+), Hillsboro (C)

21 / 25Canva

#5. Tucker County

– Population: 6,982

– Median home value: $121,600 (79% own)

– Median rent: $552 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $49,118

– Top places to live: Parsons (B-), Davis (C+), Thomas (C+)

22 / 25Canva

#4. Wood County

– Population: 84,960

– Median home value: $124,200 (71% own)

– Median rent: $713 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $47,321

– Top places to live: Vienna (A), Williamstown (A), Washington (B+)

23 / 25w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Ritchie County

– Population: 9,844

– Median home value: $96,700 (80% own)

– Median rent: $608 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $43,577

– Top places to live: Pennsboro (B), Ellenboro (C+), Cairo (C+)

24 / 25Brandon W. Holmes // Wikicommons

#2. Ohio County

– Population: 42,143

– Median home value: $123,900 (70% own)

– Median rent: $667 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $50,584

– Top places to live: Bethlehem (A), Wheeling (A-), Clearview (A-)

25 / 25Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Hancock County

– Population: 29,383

– Median home value: $93,000 (73% own)

– Median rent: $658 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $45,763

– Top places to live: Weirton (B+), Chester (C+), Newell (C)