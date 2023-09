(Stacker) — For people looking to find a home to raise a family in, choosing a county is an important decision. Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wish lists.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in West Virginia using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family. Maybe you’ll find one that suits your brood.

#30. Upshur County, West Virginia

– Population: 23,965

– Median home value: $131,400 (77% own)

– Median rent: $701 (23% own)

– Median household income: $44,470

– Top public schools: Washington District Elementary School (grade C+), Buckhannon Academy Elementary School (grade C), Union Elementary School (grade C minus)

– Top private schools: Upshur Human Resources, Inc. – Buckhannon Center (grade unavailable), Upshur Human Resources, Inc. – Hinkle Drive l (grade unavailable), Upshur Human Resources, Inc. – Hinkle Drive ll (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Buckhannon (grade B)

#29. Wyoming County, West Virginia

– Population: 21,581

– Median home value: $75,500 (85% own)

– Median rent: $659 (15% own)

– Median household income: $44,630

– Top public schools: Pineville Elementary School (grade B), Glen Fork Elementary/Middle School (grade B), Pineville Middle School (grade C+)

– Top private schools: Turkey Ridge Independent Baptist School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Oceana (grade C), Mullens (grade B+), Pineville (grade C)

#28. Fayette County, West Virginia

– Population: 41,056

– Median home value: $95,700 (78% own)

– Median rent: $652 (22% own)

– Median household income: $45,988

– Top public schools: Gauley Bridge Elementary School (grade B minus), Divide Elementary School (grade B minus), Ansted Elementary School (grade C)

– Top private schools: Mountain View Christian School (grade C+), Mount Hope Christian Academy (grade unavailable), Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Fayetteville (grade B), Oak Hill (grade B minus), Smithers (grade B minus)

#27. Randolph County, West Virginia

– Population: 28,150

– Median home value: $116,100 (74% own)

– Median rent: $686 (26% own)

– Median household income: $47,343

– Top public schools: Midland Elementary School (grade B minus), Jennings Randolph Elementary School (grade B minus), North Elementary School (grade C+)

– Top private schools: Highland Adventist School (grade A minus), Tygart Valley Christian Academy (grade unavailable), New Life Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Elkins (grade B minus), Valley Bend (grade C+), East Dailey (grade C)

#26. Wayne County, West Virginia

– Population: 39,337

– Median home value: $105,100 (76% own)

– Median rent: $761 (24% own)

– Median household income: $45,591

– Top public schools: Vinson Middle School (grade B+), Lavalette Elementary School (grade B), Kellogg Elementary School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Ceredo (grade B), Kenova (grade B minus), Lavalette (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: grade C+

#25. Preston County, West Virginia

– Population: 34,266

– Median home value: $128,800 (81% own)

– Median rent: $672 (19% own)

– Median household income: $55,755

– Top public schools: Fellowsville Elementary School (grade B minus), Aurora Elementary School (grade B minus), Bruceton School (grade C)

– Top private schools: Kingwood (grade B), Brandonville (grade B minus), Masontown (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: grade C+

#24. Pendleton County, West Virginia

– Population: 6,249

– Median home value: $135,600 (84% own)

– Median rent: $586 (16% own)

– Median household income: $46,506

– Top public schools: Brandywine Elementary School (grade B+), North Fork Elementary School (grade B minus), Franklin Elementary School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: Franklin (grade B+), Brandywine (grade C minus)

– Top places to live: grade C+

#23. Wirt County, West Virginia

– Population: 5,264

– Median home value: $97,700 (83% own)

– Median rent: $455 (17% own)

– Median household income: $49,441

– Top public schools: Wirt County Middle School (grade C+), Wirt County Primary Center (grade C), Wirt County High School (grade C)

– Top private schools: Elizabeth (grade C+)

– Top places to live: grade C

#22. Hardy County, West Virginia

– Population: 14,269

– Median home value: $141,500 (77% own)

– Median rent: $844 (23% own)

– Median household income: $46,592

– Top public schools: Moorefield Middle School (grade B), Moorefield High School (grade B minus), Moorefield Intermediate School (grade C+)

– Top private schools: Moorefield (grade C+), Wardensville (grade C+)

– Top places to live: grade C+

#21. Marshall County, West Virginia

– Population: 30,813

– Median home value: $116,800 (80% own)

– Median rent: $666 (20% own)

– Median household income: $52,371

– Top public schools: Glen Dale Elementary School (grade B), Sherrard Junior High School (grade B), Washington Lands Elementary School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: Our Lady of Peace School (grade unavailable), St. Francis Xavier School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Glen Dale (grade A minus), McMechen (grade B+), Benwood (grade B)

#20. Mason County, West Virginia

– Population: 25,667

– Median home value: $108,700 (84% own)

– Median rent: $599 (16% own)

– Median household income: $49,957

– Top public schools: Wahama High School (grade B minus), Beale Elementary School (grade C+), New Haven Elementary School (grade C+)

– Top private schools: Cornerstone Academy (grade unavailable), COUNTRY VIEW SCHOOL (grade unavailable), Sycamore Hollow School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: New Haven (grade B minus), Point Pleasant (grade B minus), Mason (grade B minus)

#19. Taylor County, West Virginia

– Population: 16,727

– Median home value: $120,000 (81% own)

– Median rent: $674 (19% own)

– Median household income: $52,823

– Top public schools: West Taylor Elementary School (grade B), Flemington Elementary School (grade B), Anna Jarvis Elementary School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: Grafton (grade B minus), Flemington (grade C+)

– Top places to live: grade C+

#18. Doddridge County, West Virginia

– Population: 7,929

– Median home value: $135,900 (91% own)

– Median rent: $384 (9% own)

– Median household income: $58,750

– Top public schools: Doddridge County Middle School (grade B+), Doddridge County Elementary School (grade B), Doddridge County High School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: West Union (grade B)

– Top places to live: grade B

#17. Tyler County, West Virginia

– Population: 8,397

– Median home value: $96,000 (87% own)

– Median rent: $663 (13% own)

– Median household income: $50,601

– Top public schools: Sistersville Elementary School (grade B), Tyler Consolidated Middle School (grade B), Tyler Consolidated High School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: Indian Creek Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Middlebourne (grade B), Sistersville (grade B)

#16. Jackson County, West Virginia

– Population: 28,011

– Median home value: $137,800 (76% own)

– Median rent: $698 (24% own)

– Median household income: $53,165

– Top public schools: Evans Elementary School (grade A minus), Fairplain Elementary School (grade B+), Gilmore Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Heritage Christian Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Ripley (grade B), Ravenswood (grade B minus)

#15. Mineral County, West Virginia

– Population: 27,045

– Median home value: $151,700 (78% own)

– Median rent: $682 (22% own)

– Median household income: $57,345

– Top public schools: New Creek Primary School (grade A minus), Elk Garden School (grade B), Frankfort High School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Keyser (grade B), Carpendale (grade C), Ridgeley (grade B)

– Top places to live: grade B

#14. Raleigh County, West Virginia

– Population: 74,929

– Median home value: $112,300 (75% own)

– Median rent: $760 (25% own)

– Median household income: $43,150

– Top public schools: Crescent Elementary School (grade A minus), Hollywood Elementary School (grade B+), Park Middle School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Victory Baptist Academy (grade B+), Greater Beckley Christian School (grade B minus), Mabscott Christian Academy (grade C+)

– Top places to live: Mabscott (grade B), Piney View (grade B), Shady Spring (grade B)

#13. Mercer County, West Virginia

– Population: 59,892

– Median home value: $104,100 (69% own)

– Median rent: $743 (31% own)

– Median household income: $43,293

– Top public schools: Athens Elementary School (grade B+), Spanishburg School (grade B), Pikeview Middle School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Mercer Christian Academy (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: Athens (grade A), Bluefield (grade B), Princeton (grade B)

#12. Greenbrier County, West Virginia

– Population: 33,307

– Median home value: $128,900 (73% own)

– Median rent: $737 (27% own)

– Median household income: $41,694

– Top public schools: Rainelle Elementary School (grade B), White Sulphur Elementary School (grade B), Lewisburg Elementary School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Seneca Trail Christian Academy (grade B), Lewisburg Baptist Academy (grade B), The Greenbrier Community School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Lewisburg (grade B+), Ronceverte (grade B minus), White Sulphur Springs (grade C+)

#11. Marion County, West Virginia

– Population: 56,256

– Median home value: $125,300 (74% own)

– Median rent: $796 (26% own)

– Median household income: $55,094

– Top public schools: Fairview Middle School (grade A minus), White Hall Elementary School (grade A minus), Pleasant Valley Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Fairmont Catholic Grade School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Pleasant Valley (grade A minus), White Hall (grade B+), Fairmont (grade B)

#10. Hancock County, West Virginia

– Population: 29,223

– Median home value: $97,800 (72% own)

– Median rent: $686 (28% own)

– Median household income: $52,062

– Top public schools: New Manchester Elementary School (grade B+), Allison Elementary School (grade B+), Oak Glen Middle School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Weirton Madonna High School (grade B+), St. Paul School (grade unavailable), St. Joseph the Worker Grade School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Weirton (grade B+), Chester (grade B minus), Newell (grade C minus)

#9. Wood County, West Virginia

– Population: 84,678

– Median home value: $129,600 (74% own)

– Median rent: $755 (26% own)

– Median household income: $50,231

– Top public schools: Greenmont Elementary School (grade A minus), Gihon Elementary School (grade A minus), Williamstown Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Parkersburg Catholic High School (grade A minus), Wood County Christian School (grade B+), Parkersburg Christian School (grade B+)

– Top places to live: Williamstown (grade A), Vienna (grade A minus), Blennerhassett (grade B+)

#8. Kanawha County, West Virginia

– Population: 181,953

– Median home value: $118,200 (70% own)

– Median rent: $798 (30% own)

– Median household income: $50,574

– Top public schools: George Washington High School (grade A minus), Kenna Elementary School (grade A minus), Holz Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Charleston Catholic High School (grade A), Cross Lanes Christian School (grade B), Elk Valley Christian School (grade C+)

– Top places to live: Charleston (grade A minus), South Charleston (grade A minus), Cross Lanes (grade B+)

#7. Berkeley County, West Virginia

– Population: 120,460

– Median home value: $196,700 (74% own)

– Median rent: $1,064 (26% own)

– Median household income: $68,101

– Top public schools: Burke Street Elementary School (grade B+), Spring Mills Middle School (grade B), Musselman High School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Faith Christian Academy (grade B), St. Joseph School (grade unavailable), Rocky Knoll School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Martinsburg (grade B minus), Falling Waters (grade C+), Inwood (grade C+)

#6. Harrison County, West Virginia

– Population: 66,222

– Median home value: $124,800 (74% own)

– Median rent: $798 (26% own)

– Median household income: $54,124

– Top public schools: Bridgeport High School (grade A minus), Bridgeport Middle School (grade A minus), Johnson Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Notre Dame High School (grade A minus), Heritage Christian School (grade A minus), St. Mary’s Grade School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Bridgeport (grade A), Clarksburg (grade B), Shinnston (grade B)

#5. Cabell County, West Virginia

– Population: 94,622

– Median home value: $129,900 (64% own)

– Median rent: $775 (36% own)

– Median household income: $43,779

– Top public schools: Culloden Elementary School (grade A minus), Nichols Elementary School (grade B+), Hite Saunders Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: St. Joseph Catholic High School (grade A minus), Covenant School (grade B+), Grace Christian School (grade B)

– Top places to live: Barboursville (grade A minus), Pea Ridge (grade A minus), Culloden (grade B+)

#4. Putnam County, West Virginia

– Population: 57,385

– Median home value: $176,300 (82% own)

– Median rent: $862 (18% own)

– Median household income: $68,740

– Top public schools: Winfield Middle School (grade A), West Teays Elementary School (grade A), Winfield Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Teays Valley Christian School (grade B), Calvary Baptist Academy (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: Winfield (grade A), Teays Valley (grade A), Hurricane (grade A minus)

#3. Jefferson County, West Virginia

– Population: 57,542

– Median home value: $276,700 (79% own)

– Median rent: $978 (21% own)

– Median household income: $86,711

– Top public schools: C.W. Shipley Elementary School (grade B+), Harpers Ferry Middle School (grade B+), Washington High School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Wee Disciples Christian Academy (grade unavailable), Jefferson Academy (grade unavailable), Rock Spring Child Learning Center (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Shepherdstown (grade A minus), Charles Town (grade B+), Ranson (grade B)

#2. Ohio County, West Virginia

– Population: 42,443

– Median home value: $135,300 (69% own)

– Median rent: $726 (31% own)

– Median household income: $51,516

– Top public schools: Ritchie Elementary School (grade A), Bethlehem Elementary School (grade A), Triadelphia Middle School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: The Linsly School (grade A), Central Catholic High School (grade A minus), St. Michael Parish School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Bethlehem (grade A), Wheeling (grade B+), Clearview (grade A)

#1. Monongalia County, West Virginia

– Population: 105,695

– Median home value: $221,600 (57% own)

– Median rent: $868 (43% own)

– Median household income: $56,466

– Top public schools: North Elementary School (grade A), Suncrest Middle School (grade A), Suncrest Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Trinity Christian School (grade B+), Morgantown Christian Academy (grade B minus), St. Francis de Sales Central Catholic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Star City (grade A+), Cheat Lake (grade A+), Morgantown (grade A minus)