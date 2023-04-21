(Stacker) — More than 7.6 million high school students played sports across the U.S. during the 2021-22 academic year, according to data from the National Federation of State High School Associations. Those athletes participated in a slew of sports: from football—the most popular sport for high school boys with 1 million players nationwide—to track and field, which is the most popular sport amongst high school girls in the U.S. with more than 488,000 athletes.

The dynamic landscape of high school sports has created competition not only between athletes but the institutions they represent. With more than 23,500 public and private secondary and high schools across the country, determining the best options for athletes is an arduous process.

High schools across the country are vying to be crowned the best institution for athletes in America and not only has the battle become personal but regional as well. States like California and Florida, which have high-profile high-school athletic programs, also want bragging rights.

Young athletes will continue to thrive as sports return to pre-pandemic participation levels and high schools put in the work to be considered one of the best institutions in America for sports.

Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools for sports in West Virginia using data from Niche. These rankings factor in parent and student surveys on sports, total high school enrollment, K-12 sports championships, number of sports, and athletic participation rates.

#25. Morgantown High School

– City: Morgantown

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#24. Capital High School

– City: Charleston

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B-

#23. Weirton Madonna High School

– City: Weirton

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: B+

#22. Buffalo High School

– City: Buffalo

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: C+

#21. Point Pleasant High School

– City: Point Pleasant

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: C+

#20. Huntington High School

– City: Huntington

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B-

#19. Wheeling Park High School

– City: Wheeling

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B+

#18. Oak Hill High School

– City: Oak Hill

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: C-

#17. Magnolia High School

– City: New Martinsville

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: C

#16. Cabell Midland High School

– City: Ona

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#15. Keyser High School

– City: Keyser

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: C

#14. Robert C. Byrd High School

– City: Clarksburg

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: C+

#13. George Washington High School

– City: Charleston

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#12. Poca High School

– City: Poca

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: C+

#11. Frankfort High School

– City: Ridgeley

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#10. Doddridge County High School

– City: West Union

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B-

#9. Charleston Catholic High School

– City: Charleston

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A

#8. Hurricane High School

– City: Hurricane

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B+

#7. Williamstown Middle/High School

– City: Williamstown

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#6. Martinsburg High School

– City: Martinsburg

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B-

#5. Winfield High School

– City: Winfield

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#4. Central Catholic High School

– City: Wheeling

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#3. Fairmont Senior High School

– City: Fairmont

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#2. University High School

– City: Morgantown

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#1. Bridgeport High School

– City: Bridgeport

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A-