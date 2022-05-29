CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – According to a recent study from WalletHub, Charleston, W.Va. is the best place in West Virginia for summer jobs.

As the states begin to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, with the help of vaccines and booster doses, people are on the hunt for summer jobs. However, a great many factors come into play when looking for the best ones.

WalletHub compared 182 cities across two key dimensions, “Youth Job Market” and “Social Environment & Affordability.” They used 22 weighted metrics within these two dimensions, where each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, “with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for individuals seeking summer work.”

WalletHub then determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to determine the rank-order.

The final result placed Charleston, W.Va. as the 14 best city in the nation to get a summer job, and also the best city in West Virginia.

Best Places to Get a Summer Job

Overall Rank City Total Score Youth Job Market Social Environment & Affordability 1 Orlando, FL 60.02 1 16 2 Fort Lauderdale, FL 59.44 2 13 3 Columbia, MD 58.44 7 8 4 Scottsdale, AZ 58.22 3 24 5 Juneau, AK 56.76 5 23 6 Warwick, RI 56.20 4 55 7 Rapid City, SD 55.13 8 52 8 Portland, ME 54.76 23 3 9 Huntington Beach, CA 53.82 9 42 10 Garden Grove, CA 53.73 12 36 11 Miami, FL 53.73 15 20 12 Tampa, FL 53.26 11 60 13 Glendale, CA 52.99 10 67 14 Charleston, WV 52.88 6 124 15 Las Vegas, NV 52.42 20 18 Note: With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that city, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.

Charleston, however, was not the only city in West Virginia to appear on the list. With an overall ranking of 112, Huntington, W.Va also found itself tied for highest percentage of population aged 16 to 24 in poverty with Burlington, Vt.

Metrics:

Youth Job Market – Total Points: 75

Availability of Summer Jobs: Full Weight (~5.36 Points)

Availability of Internships: Double Weight (~10.71 Points)

Summer Employment Growth: Double Weight (~10.71 Points)

Summer Employment Bump: Double Weight (~10.71 Points)

Labor-Force Participation Rate of Population Aged 16 to 24: Full Weight (~5.36 Points)

Unemployment Rate of Population Aged 16 to 24: Full Weight (~5.36 Points)

Underemployment Rate: Full Weight (~5.36 Points)

Net Employment Outlook: Full Weight (~5.36 Points)

Ratio of Part-Time Workers to Full-Time Workers: Full Weight (~5.36 Points)

Median Income of Part-Time Workers: Full Weight (~5.36 Points)

Share of Insured Part-Time Workers: Full Weight (~5.36 Points)

Note: “Insured” refers to those with health-insurance coverage.

Social Environment & Affordability – Total Points: 25