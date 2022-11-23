CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After Thanksgiving, Santa comes to town, often by way of a local Christmas or holiday parade. Here’s a list of parades happening in north central West Virginia.

Jingle All the Way Christmas Parade in Elkins – The city of “Elfkins” will hold its Christmas parade on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Applications to be in the parade are being accepted until Nov. 30. Immediately following the parade, Elfkins will also hold a tree lighting at the Elkins Depot Welcome Center.

Kingwood Christmas Parade – As part of the Christmas in Kingwood celebrations, the city is holding its annual Christmas parade through downtown Kingwood at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 17. In addition to the parade, there will also be a Christmas Party for children at the Craig Civic Center from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and a Christmas tree lighting and meeting with Santa at McGrew Property on East Main Street immediately following the parade.

Bridgeport Christmas Parade – The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the intersections of Route 131 and 50. It will then continue on Main Street to the Benedum Civic Center. Entry forms to be in the parade can be submitted until Nov. 28.

WinterFest Parade in Clarksburg – As part of Clarksburg’s WinterFest weekend, the WinterFest Parade will be held on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. in downtown Clarksburg. A Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Walsmore Lawn following the parade, and other events, including a meeting with Santa and a performance by Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. will be held the following day.

Buckhannon Christmas Parade – Buckhannon is kicking off Christmas with a parade on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. The parade will run from Wendy’s to the Fire Station. After the parade, stop at the Buckhannon Fire Department for music and a visit with Santa.

Fairmont Christmas Parade and Blessing of the First Responders – The Marion County Veterans Council is sponsoring the parade which will be on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. Entry is free and you can register here. The parade will start at Fairmont Ave and 4th Street, go across the Jefferson Street Bridge and onto Merchant Street and finish at Palatine Park.

Weston Christmas Parade of the Dancing Snowflakes – This year’s parade will be on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m., and the theme is Toyland Christmas. Immediately after the parade, ice skating will be held at Holt Property. A donation of $3 is recommended for skating and a waiver is required.

Rivesville Christmas Parade – Santa is coming to Rivesville by way of the Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 17. The parade will begin at 4 p.m., and directly after, Santa will be at the Community Building for pictures.

Mannington Christmas Parade – The parade will be on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. The route will go from Mannington Middle School to Market Street. Afterward, there will be a tree lighting with caroling, hot chocolate and visits with Santa.

Fairview Christmas Parade – Fairview is bringing Santa to town with a parade on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. The parade route will begin on Route 218 Jamison Road. A craft show, refreshments and visits with Santa will be available afterward, and a family movie will be shown at the Potter’s House Art Center at 8:30.

Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department Annual Night Christmas Parade – The parade is always held at 6 p.m. on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, which is Nov. 26 this year. The parade will go down Main Street in Harrisville. Refreshments and visits with Santa will be at the fire department after the parade.

Jane Lew Christmas Parade – The parade will be on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 3 p.m.

White Hall Christmas Parade – The Town of White Hall plans to discuss its annual Christmas parade date during a meeting on Nov. 28. Tentatively, the parade will be on Dec. 7 and will start at 7 p.m.

Don’t see your parade listed? Let us know by sending press releases to news@wboy.com.