(Stacker) — Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, though experts’ views on a potential recession are mixed. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2007-2009—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of April 2023, national unemployment is at 3.4%, with little change from March. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.9% in South Dakota to 5.4% in Nevada.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rates in West Virginia using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Counties are ranked by their preliminary unemployment rate in March 2023, with initial ties broken by the number of unemployed people within that county, though some ties may remain.

#50. Doddridge County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,806 people (106 unemployed)

#49. Morgan County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.9%

— 1 month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,339 people (246 unemployed)

#48. Berkeley County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 2.9%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: No change

– Total labor force: 58,704 people (1,705 unemployed)

#47. Putnam County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3%

— 1 month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 26,949 people (800 unemployed)

#46. Harrison County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.9 percentage points

– Total labor force: 33,087 people (990 unemployed)

#45. Cabell County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.1%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Down 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 41,364 people (1,284 unemployed)

#44. Kanawha County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.4%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Down 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 78,312 people (2,633 unemployed)

#43. Wayne County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

— 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 15,548 people (542 unemployed)

#42. Ohio County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

— 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.9 percentage points

– Total labor force: 19,402 people (685 unemployed)

#41. Raleigh County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.5%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Down 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 29,445 people (1,020 unemployed)

#40. Boone County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Down 1.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,903 people (250 unemployed)

#39. Wyoming County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,267 people (263 unemployed)

#38. Taylor County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,871 people (282 unemployed)

#37. Mason County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 10,415 people (375 unemployed)

#36. Logan County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1 month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 10,830 people (385 unemployed)

#35. Greenbrier County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 14,562 people (526 unemployed)

#34. Marion County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.6%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Down 0.9 percentage points

– Total labor force: 25,317 people (911 unemployed)

#33. Ritchie County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.0 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,169 people (155 unemployed)

#32. Pocahontas County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1 month change: Up 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,227 people (158 unemployed)

#31. Summers County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1 month change: Up 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,662 people (172 unemployed)

#30. Grant County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1 month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,941 people (218 unemployed)

#29. Mineral County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1 month change: Up 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 12,555 people (467 unemployed)

#28. Preston County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 15,415 people (586 unemployed)

#27. Mercer County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Down 1.0 percentage points

– Total labor force: 20,617 people (790 unemployed)

#26. Wood County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 35,964 people (1,408 unemployed)

#25. Hardy County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.1%

— 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 5,609 people (231 unemployed)

#24. Barbour County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,377 people (310 unemployed)

#23. Jackson County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%

— 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 11,548 people (481 unemployed)

#22. Tucker County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1 month change: Up 1.0 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 3,403 people (148 unemployed)

#21. Lewis County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.9 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,358 people (271 unemployed)

#20. Mingo County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Down 1.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,461 people (279 unemployed)

#19. Upshur County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Down 1.0 percentage points

– Total labor force: 9,579 people (409 unemployed)

#18. Brooke County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 9,741 people (417 unemployed)

#17. Fayette County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 15,577 people (669 unemployed)

#16. Lincoln County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.0 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,022 people (309 unemployed)

#15. Nicholas County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 8,787 people (384 unemployed)

#14. Webster County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.6%

— 1 month change: Up 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,933 people (135 unemployed)

#13. Gilmer County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.0 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,348 people (112 unemployed)

#12. Randolph County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.8%

— 1 month change: Up 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 11,657 people (565 unemployed)

#11. Braxton County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.7 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 2.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,870 people (260 unemployed)

#10. Marshall County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.6 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 12,825 people (674 unemployed)

#9. Hancock County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 12,984 people (684 unemployed)

#8. Wirt County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.5%

— 1 month change: Down 1.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,209 people (122 unemployed)

#7. McDowell County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.5%

— 1 month change: No change

— 1 year change: Down 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,107 people (224 unemployed)

#6. Tyler County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.7%

— 1 month change: Down 0.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,894 people (165 unemployed)

#5. Pleasants County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.5 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,664 people (155 unemployed)

#4. Clay County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,903 people (169 unemployed)

#3. Wetzel County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 6.1%

— 1 month change: Down 0.9 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,447 people (395 unemployed)

#2. Roane County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 6.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 4,799 people (326 unemployed)

#1. Calhoun County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 7.8%

— 1 month change: Down 1.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 3.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,509 people (195 unemployed)