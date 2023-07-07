(Stacker) — One in three U.S. bridges is in need of repair or replacement, according to data from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, including 29% of interstate bridges. The cost to make these repairs is estimated to be in excess of $54 billion.

Stacker investigated which counties in West Virginia have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration. The data is accurate as of June 15, 2022. Counties are ranked by percent of bridges in “poor” condition and ties are broken by percent square meters of bridges in poor condition. Counties that have no bridges or have no bridges in poor condition are excluded from the list.

1 / 20

Canva

#20. Wood County

– Bridges in poor condition: 22.9% (41 of 179 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 15.4% (30,158 of 196,002 square meters of bridges)

2 / 20

Canva

#19. Marion County

– Bridges in poor condition: 23.0% (44 of 191 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 10.4% (8,006 of 77,121 square meters of bridges)

3 / 20

Kenneth Keifer // Shutterstock

#18. Doddridge County

– Bridges in poor condition: 23.5% (23 of 98 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 44.4% (7,348 of 16,565 square meters of bridges)

4 / 20

Matt Levi Media // Shutterstock

#17. Morgan County

– Bridges in poor condition: 23.6% (13 of 55 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 16.9% (3,189 of 18,815 square meters of bridges)

5 / 20

Canva

#16. Lincoln County

– Bridges in poor condition: 23.7% (28 of 118 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 21.7% (6,321 of 29,184 square meters of bridges)

6 / 20

Dee Browning // Shutterstock

#15. Cabell County

– Bridges in poor condition: 23.8% (49 of 206 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 25.1% (44,633 of 178,074 square meters of bridges)

7 / 20

Canva

#14. Pleasants County

– Bridges in poor condition: 24.0% (6 of 25 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 3.9% (1,088 of 27,831 square meters of bridges)

8 / 20

Jerry Sharp // Shutterstock

#13. Hancock County

– Bridges in poor condition: 24.1% (7 of 29 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 24.5% (8,792 of 35,944 square meters of bridges)

9 / 20

Canva

#12. Harrison County

– Bridges in poor condition: 25.4% (65 of 256 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 24.6% (31,203 of 126,664 square meters of bridges)

10 / 20

Canva

#11. Ritchie County

– Bridges in poor condition: 26.0% (33 of 127 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 21.7% (7,359 of 33,911 square meters of bridges)

11 / 20

Kenneth Keifer // Shutterstock

#10. Wetzel County

– Bridges in poor condition: 26.2% (28 of 107 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 15.8% (5,272 of 33,309 square meters of bridges)

12 / 20

Canva

#9. Roane County

– Bridges in poor condition: 26.6% (34 of 128 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 27.3% (9,475 of 34,708 square meters of bridges)

13 / 20

Malachi Jacobs // Shutterstock

#8. Raleigh County

– Bridges in poor condition: 26.8% (59 of 220 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 24.2% (34,402 of 142,063 square meters of bridges)

14 / 20

Claire Salvail Photos // Shutterstock

#7. Mercer County

– Bridges in poor condition: 28.0% (49 of 175 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 23.7% (21,892 of 92,313 square meters of bridges)

15 / 20

Canva

#6. Marshall County

– Bridges in poor condition: 29.4% (25 of 85 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 11.4% (4,991 of 43,788 square meters of bridges)

16 / 20

Jay Wiberg // Shutterstock

#5. Logan County

– Bridges in poor condition: 29.5% (70 of 237 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 10.3% (14,662 of 142,603 square meters of bridges)

17 / 20

Canva

#4. Calhoun County

– Bridges in poor condition: 32.7% (16 of 49 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 28.3% (2,565 of 9,057 square meters of bridges)

18 / 20

Canva

#3. McDowell County

– Bridges in poor condition: 33.6% (75 of 223 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 24.5% (10,519 of 43,006 square meters of bridges)

19 / 20

Canva

#2. Wyoming County

– Bridges in poor condition: 35.2% (56 of 159 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 30.7% (10,218 of 33,302 square meters of bridges)

20 / 20

Canva

#1. Ohio County

– Bridges in poor condition: 37.7% (43 of 114 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 33.2% (67,801 of 203,980 square meters of bridges)