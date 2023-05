(Stacker) — It’s almost summer, and the weather is starting to heat up.

With this in mind, Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the warmest summers in West Virginia using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Data represents the average temperatures from June to August 2022; the historic average is the average for these months from 1901 to 2000.

#25. Roane County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 0.5 degrees

#24. Lewis County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 71 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.6 degrees

#23. Pleasants County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.1 degrees

#22. Clay County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 0.7 degrees

#21. Calhoun County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 0.8 degrees

#20. Wirt County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 0.8 degrees

#19. Ritchie County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.2 degrees

#18. Mason County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 73 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: -0.1 degrees

#17. Harrison County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 71 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.9 degrees

#16. Doddridge County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 71 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.6 degrees

#15. Mineral County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 71 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.7 degrees

#14. Jackson County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 73 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 0.4 degrees

#13. Boone County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 0.6 degrees

#12. Gilmer County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.2 degrees

#11. Morgan County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 71 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.8 degrees

#10. Wood County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 73 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.1 degrees

#9. Logan County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 74 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 73 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 0.6 degrees

#8. Kanawha County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 74 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 73 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 0.8 degrees

#7. Berkeley County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 74 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.8 degrees

#6. Putnam County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 74 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 73 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 0.8 degrees

#5. Jefferson County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 74 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 72 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.8 degrees

#4. Mingo County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 74 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 74 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 0.9 degrees

#3. Cabell County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 75 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 73 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.2 degrees

#2. Lincoln County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 75 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 74 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.1 degrees

#1. Wayne County

– Summer 2022 average temperature: 75 degrees

– Historic average summer temperature: 73 degrees

— 2022 difference from historic average: 1.5 degrees