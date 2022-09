(Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of the countries West Virginia imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with West Virginia.

#30. Austria

– Imports: $5.9 million

– Largest imports:

— Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($2.8 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($1.4 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.0 million)

– Total trade: $7.4 million ($4.5 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $1.4 million

– Largest exports:

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($943,899)

— Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($406,151)

— Impregnated Etc Text Fabrics; Tex Art For Industry ($41,650)

#29. Israel

– Imports: $6.6 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($3.3 million)

— Organic Chemicals ($1.6 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($1.3 million)

– Total trade: $9.6 million ($3.6 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $3.0 million

– Largest exports:

— Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($774,848)

— Organic Chemicals ($429,680)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($361,496)

#28. Ireland

– Imports: $6.7 million

– Largest imports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($4.5 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($2.0 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($134,622)

– Total trade: $12.1 million ($1.3 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $5.4 million

– Largest exports:

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($2.5 million)

— Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($1.7 million)

— Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($359,272)

#27. Kazakhstan

– Imports: $6.9 million

– Largest imports:

— Inorg Chem; Prec & Rare-earth Met & Radioact Compd ($6.9 million)

– Total trade: $7.3 million ($6.5 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $400,371

– Largest exports:

— Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($188,127)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($125,809)

— Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($46,677)

#26. Spain

– Imports: $7.1 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($3.2 million)

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($1.5 million)

— Organic Chemicals ($1.2 million)

– Total trade: $51.7 million ($37.5 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $44.6 million

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($36.8 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($2.2 million)

— Organic Chemicals ($1.7 million)

#25. Dominican Republic

– Imports: $7.4 million

– Largest imports:

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($7.1 million)

— Apparel Articles And Accessories, Knit Or Crochet ($245,776)

— Footwear, Gaiters Etc. And Parts Thereof ($62,216)

– Total trade: $38.0 million ($23.1 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $30.6 million

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($13.7 million)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($9.5 million)

— Textile Art Nesoi; Needlecraft Sets; Worn Text Art ($5.6 million)

#24. Norway

– Imports: $9.6 million

– Largest imports:

— Explosives; Pyrotechnics; Matches; Pyro Alloys Etc ($9.3 million)

— Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($88,826)

— Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($68,033)

– Total trade: $16.5 million ($2.6 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $6.9 million

– Largest exports:

— Arms And Ammunition; Parts And Accessories Thereof ($4.5 million)

— Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($1.3 million)

— Art Of Stone, Plaster, Cement, Asbestos, Mica Etc. ($381,920)

#23. Malaysia

– Imports: $9.7 million

– Largest imports:

— Glass And Glassware ($6.3 million)

— Rubber And Articles Thereof ($1.1 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.0 million)

– Total trade: $35.1 million ($15.6 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $25.4 million

– Largest exports:

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($13.0 million)

— Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($5.9 million)

— Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($2.6 million)

#22. Luxembourg

– Imports: $10.3 million

– Largest imports:

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($10.3 million)

— Rubber And Articles Thereof ($29,233)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($20,940)

– Total trade: $11.7 million ($8.9 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $1.4 million

– Largest exports:

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($1.4 million)

#21. Vietnam

– Imports: $16.7 million

– Largest imports:

— Iron And Steel ($5.1 million)

— Rubber And Articles Thereof ($4.6 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($2.5 million)

– Total trade: $39.3 million ($5.9 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $22.6 million

– Largest exports:

— Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($15.4 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($3.5 million)

— Organic Chemicals ($1.6 million)

#20. Turkey

– Imports: $16.9 million

– Largest imports:

— Wadding, Felt Etc; Sp Yarn; Twine, Ropes Etc. ($11.8 million)

— Arms And Ammunition; Parts And Accessories Thereof ($4.2 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($533,461)

– Total trade: $28.5 million ($5.3 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $11.6 million

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($7.9 million)

— Dairy Prods; Birds Eggs; Honey; Ed Animal Pr Nesoi ($995,480)

— Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($557,275)

#19. Thailand

– Imports: $19.2 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($5.0 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($4.9 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($4.7 million)

– Total trade: $36.4 million ($2.0 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $17.2 million

– Largest exports:

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($7.8 million)

— Organic Chemicals ($3.6 million)

— Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($1.7 million)

#18. South Korea

– Imports: $23.1 million

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($6.1 million)

— Inorg Chem; Prec & Rare-earth Met & Radioact Compd ($5.3 million)

— Organic Chemicals ($4.3 million)

– Total trade: $295.6 million ($249.4 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $272.5 million

– Largest exports:

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($141.4 million)

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($93.1 million)

— Organic Chemicals ($13.6 million)

#17. Netherlands

– Imports: $25.7 million

– Largest imports:

— Inorg Chem; Prec & Rare-earth Met & Radioact Compd ($9.7 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($4.8 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($3.6 million)

– Total trade: $332.3 million ($281.0 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $306.6 million

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($159.1 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($40.2 million)

— Rubber And Articles Thereof ($36.9 million)

#16. Pakistan

– Imports: $28.6 million

– Largest imports:

— Apparel Articles And Accessories, Knit Or Crochet ($28.3 million)

— Textile Art Nesoi; Needlecraft Sets; Worn Text Art ($263,554)

— Apparel Articles And Accessories, Not Knit Etc. ($39,248)

– Total trade: $42.4 million ($14.9 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $13.8 million

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($10.5 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.4 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($652,407)

#15. Oman

– Imports: $31.7 million

– Largest imports:

— Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($31.7 million)

— Lac; Gums, Resins & Other Vegetable Sap & Extract ($3,550)

— Essential Oils Etc; Perfumery, Cosmetic Etc Preps ($2,237)

– Total trade: $32.9 million ($30.5 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $1.2 million

– Largest exports:

— Organic Chemicals ($970,421)

— Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($125,994)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($51,303)

#14. Belgium

– Imports: $32.0 million

– Largest imports:

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($13.6 million)

— Organic Chemicals ($9.9 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($3.8 million)

– Total trade: $274.7 million ($210.7 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $242.7 million

– Largest exports:

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($126.0 million)

— Organic Chemicals ($54.1 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($24.9 million)

#13. Brazil

– Imports: $38.5 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($24.1 million)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($5.8 million)

— Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($2.3 million)

– Total trade: $356.2 million ($279.2 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $317.7 million

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($238.9 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($27.6 million)

— Organic Chemicals ($12.1 million)

#12. Italy

– Imports: $39.2 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($19.0 million)

— Organic Chemicals ($6.1 million)

— Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($3.9 million)

– Total trade: $127.5 million ($49.1 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $88.3 million

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($56.8 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($14.8 million)

— Organic Chemicals ($5.7 million)

#11. India

– Imports: $54.2 million

– Largest imports:

— Iron And Steel ($32.4 million)

— Tools, Cutlery Etc. Of Base Metal & Parts Thereof ($4.2 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($3.2 million)

– Total trade: $494.5 million ($386.0 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $440.3 million

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($340.0 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($47.6 million)

— Organic Chemicals ($23.4 million)

#10. Poland

– Imports: $55.1 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($50.1 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($3.1 million)

— Ceramic Products ($430,342)

– Total trade: $78.1 million ($32.1 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $23.0 million

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($14.2 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($6.6 million)

— Copper And Articles Thereof ($503,002)

#9. France

– Imports: $58.2 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($14.7 million)

— Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($13.0 million)

— Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($12.7 million)

– Total trade: $106.5 million ($9.9 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $48.3 million

– Largest exports:

— Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($12.4 million)

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($9.1 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($8.8 million)

#8. Taiwan

– Imports: $63.4 million

– Largest imports:

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($46.1 million)

— Rubber And Articles Thereof ($4.5 million)

— Iron And Steel ($2.3 million)

– Total trade: $119.6 million ($7.2 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $56.2 million

– Largest exports:

— Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($19.7 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($17.9 million)

— Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($9.9 million)

#7. United Kingdom

– Imports: $76.0 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($24.0 million)

— Nickel And Articles Thereof ($12.1 million)

— Iron And Steel ($5.8 million)

– Total trade: $165.3 million ($13.3 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $89.3 million

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($32.2 million)

— Nickel And Articles Thereof ($16.1 million)

— Ores, Slag And Ash ($5.0 million)

#6. Saudi Arabia

– Imports: $77.0 million

– Largest imports:

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($77.0 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2,546)

– Total trade: $94.4 million ($59.5 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $17.5 million

– Largest exports:

— Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($12.2 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($3.5 million)

— Ceramic Products ($710,592)

#5. Mexico

– Imports: $118.7 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($58.8 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($21.3 million)

— Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($9.9 million)

– Total trade: $311.3 million ($73.9 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $192.6 million

– Largest exports:

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($80.9 million)

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($34.8 million)

— Rubber And Articles Thereof ($14.4 million)

#4. China

– Imports: $158.8 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($33.3 million)

— Organic Chemicals ($23.9 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($19.2 million)

– Total trade: $1.4 billion ($1.1 billion trade surplus)

– Exports: $1.2 billion

– Largest exports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($824.3 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($223.8 million)

— Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($72.5 million)

#3. Germany

– Imports: $170.6 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($54.4 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($35.7 million)

— Organic Chemicals ($23.7 million)

– Total trade: $338.9 million ($2.4 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $168.2 million

– Largest exports:

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($78.7 million)

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($35.2 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($15.3 million)

#2. Japan

– Imports: $1.1 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($361.3 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($309.2 million)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($199.7 million)

– Total trade: $1.4 billion ($894.8 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $228.2 million

– Largest exports:

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($102.7 million)

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($68.1 million)

— Ceramic Products ($22.8 million)

#1. Canada

– Imports: $1.3 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($406.4 million)

— Organic Chemicals ($185.3 million)

— Paper & Paperboard & Articles (inc Papr Pulp Artl) ($97.3 million)

– Total trade: $2.8 billion ($131.2 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $1.4 billion

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($802.9 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($112.7 million)

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($88.1 million)