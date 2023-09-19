CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’ve recently thought about a career change, you’re not alone as new data has shown that West Virginians are quitting their jobs the most out of anyone else in the U.S.

According to data gathered by WalletHub from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, West Virginians quit their jobs the most as of July 2023. The data showed that workers in West Virginia had a resignation rate of 4% during July 2023 and a rate of 3.4% over the previous 12 months.

However, over the past year, more people in Montana, Wyoming and Alaska resigned from their jobs.

The full study can be found below:

RankStateResignation Rate (July 2023)Resignation Rate (Last 12 Months)
1West Virginia4%3.4%
2Arizona3.6%3.11%
3Mississippi3.5%3.23%
4Kentucky3.4%3.21%
5Oklahoma3.4%3.06%
6Montana3.1%3.61%
7Wyoming3.1%3.57%
8Arkansas3.4%3.01%
9Tennessee3.3%3.19%
10Louisiana3.2%3.34%
11South Carolina3.2%3.17%
12Alabama3.2%3.13%
13Georgia3.1%3.28%
14Idaho3.1%3.23%
15Deleware3%3.42%
16Indiana3.2%2.76%
17Alaska2.5%3.98%
18Florida3%2.92%
19North Carolina3%2.84%
20Nevada2.9%2.93%
21Texas2.9%2.93%
22North Dakota2.9%2.67%
23Utah2.7%2.93%
24Missouri2.9%2.41%
25Virginia2.7%2.68%
26South Dakota2.7%2.63%
27Oregon2.6%2.68%
28New Mexico2.6%2.64%
29Ohio2.7%2.43%
30Kansas2.6%2.545
31Maryland2.5%2.72%
32Iowa2.6%2.52%
33Colorado2.5%2.66%
34Minnesota2.6%2.42%
35Wisconsin2.6%2.34%
36Vermont2.5%2.51%
37Nebraska2.6%2.29%
38Washington2.5%2.26
39Michigan2.5%2.22%
40New Jersey2.6%2.03%
41New Hampshire2.3%2.43%
42Pennsylvania2.5%2.01%
43Washington D.C.2.4%2.19%
44Rhode Island2.3%2.35%
45Connecticut2.4%2.06%
46Illinois2.1%2.26%
47Hawaii2.1%2.21%
48California2%2.12%
49Maine1.7%2.36%
50New York1.9%1.68%
51Massachusetts1.5%1.73%
The data for this study was provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics which was then ranked by state.

After the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey from July, which had the highest number of employed persons per job openings since September 2022, some are saying that the “Great Resignation” is on its way out.