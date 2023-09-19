CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’ve recently thought about a career change, you’re not alone as new data has shown that West Virginians are quitting their jobs the most out of anyone else in the U.S.

According to data gathered by WalletHub from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, West Virginians quit their jobs the most as of July 2023. The data showed that workers in West Virginia had a resignation rate of 4% during July 2023 and a rate of 3.4% over the previous 12 months.

However, over the past year, more people in Montana, Wyoming and Alaska resigned from their jobs.

The full study can be found below:

Rank State Resignation Rate (July 2023) Resignation Rate (Last 12 Months) 1 West Virginia 4% 3.4% 2 Arizona 3.6% 3.11% 3 Mississippi 3.5% 3.23% 4 Kentucky 3.4% 3.21% 5 Oklahoma 3.4% 3.06% 6 Montana 3.1% 3.61% 7 Wyoming 3.1% 3.57% 8 Arkansas 3.4% 3.01% 9 Tennessee 3.3% 3.19% 10 Louisiana 3.2% 3.34% 11 South Carolina 3.2% 3.17% 12 Alabama 3.2% 3.13% 13 Georgia 3.1% 3.28% 14 Idaho 3.1% 3.23% 15 Deleware 3% 3.42% 16 Indiana 3.2% 2.76% 17 Alaska 2.5% 3.98% 18 Florida 3% 2.92% 19 North Carolina 3% 2.84% 20 Nevada 2.9% 2.93% 21 Texas 2.9% 2.93% 22 North Dakota 2.9% 2.67% 23 Utah 2.7% 2.93% 24 Missouri 2.9% 2.41% 25 Virginia 2.7% 2.68% 26 South Dakota 2.7% 2.63% 27 Oregon 2.6% 2.68% 28 New Mexico 2.6% 2.64% 29 Ohio 2.7% 2.43% 30 Kansas 2.6% 2.545 31 Maryland 2.5% 2.72% 32 Iowa 2.6% 2.52% 33 Colorado 2.5% 2.66% 34 Minnesota 2.6% 2.42% 35 Wisconsin 2.6% 2.34% 36 Vermont 2.5% 2.51% 37 Nebraska 2.6% 2.29% 38 Washington 2.5% 2.26 39 Michigan 2.5% 2.22% 40 New Jersey 2.6% 2.03% 41 New Hampshire 2.3% 2.43% 42 Pennsylvania 2.5% 2.01% 43 Washington D.C. 2.4% 2.19% 44 Rhode Island 2.3% 2.35% 45 Connecticut 2.4% 2.06% 46 Illinois 2.1% 2.26% 47 Hawaii 2.1% 2.21% 48 California 2% 2.12% 49 Maine 1.7% 2.36% 50 New York 1.9% 1.68% 51 Massachusetts 1.5% 1.73% The data for this study was provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics which was then ranked by state.

After the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey from July, which had the highest number of employed persons per job openings since September 2022, some are saying that the “Great Resignation” is on its way out.