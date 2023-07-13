CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — When you take your dog on an outing to one of West Virginia’s state parks or indoor dog-friendly places, you’ll probably need to eat, and you might even want to unwind a little.

But you don’t want to leave your dog in the car, especially not during the summer. Luckily, many north central West Virginia breweries will let you bring your dog inside.

Morgantown Brewing Company

It brands itself as the oldest operating brewery in West Virginia, and dog owners report it’s very friendly to their four-legged friends. Its menu even includes spent grain dog treats for $2, and for humans—deep friend pepperoni rolls, burgers with ghost pepper jack cheese, West Virginia hot dogs and more. There is outdoor seating available.

Short Story Brewing

Located on Fairmont Road in Rivesville, Short Story Brewing has a “five bone” rating on BringFido. Its taproom includes the brewery’s full selection of beers, games, live entertainment and a food menu. It also has a deck area where you can hang out with your dog.

Mountain State Brewing

Mountain State has locations in Thomas, Bridgeport and Morgantown. Reviewers on Google report that the Morgantown and Bridgeport locations are dog friendly. Its food is mostly wood-fired, including flatbread pizzas, sandwiches and appetizers ranging from buffalo chicken dip to house-made hummus.

The Rambling Root

This Fairmont brewery had a “four and a half bones” rating on BringFido thanks to its dog-friendly outdoor patio. It also has a history of hosting fundraisers to support area pet charities. Its food menu includes burgers, pulled pork, cheesesteak and more. Its own beers are on tap, as well as a variety of craft brews from north central West Virginia, the region and beyond. Sci-fi fans may also enjoy the Star Wars references throughout the brewery.

High Ground Brewing

Baby Doge IPA (Courtesy: High Ground Brewing)

If you’re up near Terra Alta, High Ground Brewing boasts on its website that it’s “open to the public, and that includes your babies and furbabies!” Google reviewers report that High Ground Brewing is incredibly dog friendly. The brewery even made a “Baby Doge” IPA as a tribute to West Virginia’s “queen,” Babydog.

The company is also veteran-owned and operated, according to its website. Seasonal food trucks can be found on-site, and the brewery often holds events as well.