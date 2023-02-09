(WBOY) — It’s almost Valentine’s Day, and you might be looking for a bouquet to get for your special someone, but there are some flowers that carry meanings that you might not want to send.

According to the Farmers Almanac, here are some flowers with meanings that are far from romantic.

Begonia – Beware

Begonia (Agnieszka Kwiecień, Nova via WikiCommons)

A warning sign isn’t usually what you want to set with a potted plant or bouquet. Instead, consider something like a pink camellia which means longing for you.

Butterfly weed – Let me go

Butterfly weed (wackybadger via WikiCommons)

Unless you are shooting for a Valentine’s Day breakup, butterfly weed might not be the best symbol. Instead, consider getting daffodils which symbolize regard or unequalized love.

Yellow carnation – Distain, disappointment, rejection

Yellow carnation (Kenraiz via WikiCommons)

Instead, try white, red or pink carnations, which have much more positive and romantic meanings about pure and deep love.

Geranium – Stupidity

Geranium (Dominicus Johannes Bergsma via WikiCommons)

Valentine’s Day isn’t only about telling your partner they look beautiful. While geraniums mean stupidity, clematis, a similar-looking flower, means mental beauty.

Hyacinth – Sport, game, play

Hyacinth (Rasbak via WikiCommons)

It might not be the best idea to give your Valentine a flower that literally means you are playing games. Instead, show your love with a white chrysanthemum which means truth.

Lavender – Distrust

Lavender (Niepokój Zbigniew via WikiCommons)

Distrust is definitely not a message you want to send to your significant other on Valentine’s Day, or probably ever. If you still want to present a wildflower, consider honeysuckle instead, which is a symbol of the bonds of love.

Orange lily – Hatred

Orange lily (WikiCommons)

Lilies are generally thought of as a flower of spring, but orange ones mean the opposite of love, according to the Almanac. Other colors of lilies have more romantic connotations. Try either a white lily which means heavenly or a yellow lily which symbolizes happiness or walking on air.

Marigold – Grief, jealousy

Marigold (Sabina Bajracharya via WikiCommons)

Marigolds aren’t typically included in bouquets, and maybe there’s a reason for that. But if you want a flower that you can plant in your garden later, consider a dwarf sunflower as a symbol of adoration instead.

Rhododendron – Danger, beware

Rhododendron (Dat doris via WikiCommons)

West Virginia’s state flower doesn’t have the most positive meaning, according to the Almanac. If you want something that’s still native to the state, consider a fern that can symbolize magic, fascination and secret bonds of love.

Yellow rose – Jealousy, decrease of love, infidelity

Yellow rose (Sridhar Rao via WikiCommons)

While a more unique rose might be a popular choice for Valentine’s flowers, yellow ones in particular carry a negative meaning. Instead, consider a class red rose which means I love you or a pink rose which symbolizes happiness.

Tansy – Hostile thoughts, declaring war

Tansy

If you’re looking for something to counteract the meaning of tansy, chamomile means patience in adversity, according to the Almanac.

Evergreen clematis – Poverty

Clemantis (oatsy40 via WikiCommons)

A flower nicknamed Old Man’s Beard that means poverty might not be the best symbol to give your partner on valentines day. Instead, try goldenrod which means encouragement and good fortune.

Of course, the meanings of flowers are all symbolic and made up and make very little difference to most people. For a list of flowers and plants that can be dangerous to small children and pets, click here.