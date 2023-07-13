CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — GolfWeek has picked the top public-access golf courses in each state, and the West Virginia favorite is also at one of the state’s most beautiful resorts.

Members of a panel ranked all the golf courses that are publicly accessible, meaning you don’t have to belong to a club to play on them. West Virginia’s top choice was Old White at the Greenbrier, a classic 18-hole course that first opened for play in 1914. Old White is open for anyone, although registered Greenbrier guests do get a discount, according to the Greenbrier website.

Old White was the only classic course (built before 1960) in West Virginia’s top five, which also included:

Stonewall Resort Stonehaven (Glade Springs Village) Cobb (The Resort at Glade Springs) Raven (Snowshoe Mountain)

All four runner-up courses are considered “modern” meaning they were built after 1960.

Stonewall Resort is located in Lewis County, and although GolfWeek did not specify a course, Stonewall is known for its Palmer Course. The course is advertised as great for any level golfer and even offers cheaper prices for West Virginia residents and local residents of Lewis, Harrison, Doddridge, Upshur, Gilmer and Braxton counties.

Glade Springs in Raleigh County had two courses on the list. Stonehaven at Glade Springs Village is an 18-hole course that opened in 2003 that is considered beautiful and challenging. According to the villages’ website, it features “extraordinarily dramatic elevation changes of up to 80 feet per hole.” The Cobb at The Resort at Glade Springs was designed by a famous golf architect and has 51 sand bunkers that will put any golfer to the test, according to the resort’s website.

Raven at Snowshoe claims to be one of the most unique courses in West Virginia and is open from late April to mid-October, according to Snowshoe’s website. You can also watch a full aerial tour video of the club and course online.