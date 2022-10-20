CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re a pet owner who wants to get your fur baby involved in the Halloween spirit, here are some events specifically for them.

Howl-O-Ween Doggie Trick or Treat

This event at the Morgantown Botanic Garden is on Oct. 28 from 4-6:30 p.m. Vendors will set up along the Reservoir Loop Trail to hand out dog treats, so owners should bring something to collect the treats in. There will also be a pet costume contest with prizes. The event is free, but participants should register ahead of time at this link with the number of dogs and people who will be in attendance. Dogs must be leashed, and owners are expected to clean up after their pets.

Howl-O-Ween Wooftacular

The Humane Society of Harrison County is hosting this event on Sunday, Oct. 30 from noon to 2 p.m. There will be a costume contest, trick contest, “ghost poop hunt,” and pie-eating contest. Food from Drifter Doughnuts will be available for owners. It costs $15 to register one adult and one dog, and then $5 more for every additional dog. Children younger than 18 can attend for free. Click here to register or come early for registration at 11:30 a.m. Make sure to bring a bag to collect ghost poop!

Spooktacular Pet Pageant

This event is to support the Ritchie County Humane Society and is being held at Legendary Pennsboro Speedway on Saturday, Oct 22 at 3 p.m. The entry fee is $10, and applications will be available at the start of the event. Pets will be judged on costume, best trick, personality—waggiest tale, floppiest ears, prettiest smile, etc.—colors/markings and obedience. Although it is a pet event, humans are invited to attend with or without a dog. For more information, reach out here.

Howloween Egg Haunt & Costume Contest

The Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia is hosting this event in Morgantown at Marilla Park’s main pavilion on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. Registration will start at 12:30 p.m., and the costume contest will start at 1 p.m. followed by the “egg haunt.” All dogs must be leashed during the event. Click here to see the Facebook event.

