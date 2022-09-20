CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Department of Education Tuesday shared the estimated number of Americans in each state who are eligible for student debt relief.
Under the plan, up to $20,000 in debt relief will be available to Pell Grant recipients, and up to $10,000 will be available to other borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year.
Only federal loan debt, including Parent Plus loans and Grad Plus loans subsidized by the federal government, is forgiven under the plan, not private loan debt. Current students are only eligible if they took out their loans before July 1, 2022.
Here’s how many people in each state the Department of Education estimates will be eligible for student loan forgiveness:
|State or Jurisdiction
|Estimated Number of Borrowers Eligible for Student Debt Relief (rounded to the nearest hundred)
|Estimated Number of Pell Borrowers Eligible for Student Debt Relief (rounded to the nearest hundred)
|AK
|60,500
|37,300
|AL
|588,000
|404,900
|AR
|365,600
|269,000
|AS
|2,000
|1,500
|AZ
|810,800
|554,900
|CA
|3,549,300
|2,340,600
|CO
|698,100
|419,000
|CT
|454,200
|238,200
|DC
|105,600
|60,300
|DE
|116,900
|68,000
|FL
|2,427,600
|1,716,300
|GA
|1,506,100
|1,039,100
|GU
|6,900
|4,500
|HI
|111,500
|65,700
|IA
|408,700
|248,900
|ID
|201,400
|144,900
|IL
|1,486,600
|863,600
|IN
|856,400
|555,500
|KS
|360,900
|225,500
|KY
|563,300
|394,000
|LA
|608,100
|435,200
|MA
|813,000
|401,200
|MD
|747,100
|419,400
|ME
|175,000
|105,300
|MI
|1,316,000
|849,300
|MN
|729,700
|416,300
|MO
|777,300
|502,200
|MP
|1,400
|1,000
|MS
|417,200
|316,400
|MT
|120,400
|78,600
|NC
|1,190,500
|785,500
|ND
|82,000
|49,600
|NE
|232,100
|136,000
|NH
|175,100
|85,300
|NJ
|1,082,900
|590,300
|NM
|215,900
|159,000
|NV
|315,800
|216,900
|NY
|2,258,800
|1,320,100
|OH
|1,677,800
|1,085,700
|OK
|454,300
|321,600
|OR
|499,000
|332,100
|PA
|1,717,300
|988,800
|PR
|275,500
|241,900
|RI
|133,900
|75,300
|SC
|681,100
|458,400
|SD
|109,100
|65,100
|TN
|795,300
|542,000
|TX
|3,323,200
|2,306,700
|UT
|282,700
|206,300
|VA
|965,100
|566,500
|VI
|7,800
|4,700
|VT
|72,200
|37,100
|WA
|697,600
|423,800
|WI
|685,100
|412,700
|WV
|213,100
|145,000
|WY
|49,600
|31,400
|Other
|10,900
|7,400
|Unknown
|3,770,600
|1,376,000
According to a press release from the White House, the Department of Education will release more information on the student loan debt forgiveness program in the coming weeks.
More information about the student loan forgiveness program is available online.