CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A study released by IPX, a Fortune 500 finance company, has revealed where people from each state are renting Airbnbs the most.

According to the study, in most states, residents are most interested to visit the biggest cities within their own state, but that is not the case for West Virginia. West Virginians are most likely to rent Airbnbs in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Virginia Beach, Va., and Pittsburg, Pa.

Maybe it’s because the Mountain State is completely landlocked, but the number one desired amenity for West Virginians is beach access. Other amenities that West Virginians are looking for are luxury bathrooms and hammocks, according to the study.

Travelers from the states around West Virginia have very different rental preferences. These are what neighboring states are looking for, based on Google searches:

Ohio – Indoor pool, luxury bathroom, large backyard

Pennsylvania – Indoor pool, air conditioning, hot tub

Virginia – Yurt, luxury bathroom, hammock

Kentucky – Office, hammock, theater

Maryland – Quiet Airbnb, massage, hammock

For West Virginians who are looking to stay in their own state, there are some unique Airbnb rentals in the state, including a treehouse and a storybook cottage.