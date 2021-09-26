Hershey’s Mini Bars most popular Halloween candy in West Virginia according to candystore.com

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Candystore.com has gathered 14 years of data to create an interactive map of the most popular candy in each state in 2021, deeming Hershey’s Mini Bars the candy of West Virginia.

The “lively” map revealed the top 3 most popular Halloween candies in each state. (Though, it is not interactive on mobile devices).

Sales data was taken from 2007-2021, “looking in particular at the months leading up to Halloween.” Major candy manufacturers and distributors also contributed.

With that, the best sellers in every state for Halloween were charted.

The National Retail Federation reported that Halloween candy spending should hit $3 billion this year. Halloween spending is expected reach $10 billion overall.

Candy sales dropped drastically last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, sales for this year are expected to rise to pre-pandemic heights.

