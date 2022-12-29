(Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Morgantown, WV metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.

#19. Surveying and mapping technicians

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $40,300

– #291 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,810

– Employment: 56,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)

#18. Computer user support specialists

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $48,340

– #367 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,650

– Employment: 654,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($90,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,920)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,510)

#17. Architectural and civil drafters

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $52,960

– #250 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,620

– Employment: 101,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($76,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,700)

— Anchorage, AK ($75,650)

#16. Computer network support specialists

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $54,600

– #384 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,350

– Employment: 176,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)

#15. Operations research analysts

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $58,300

– #179 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,830

– Employment: 98,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)

#14. Surveyors

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $62,880

– #167 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,880

– Employment: 46,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,740)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($103,260)

#13. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $72,140

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,070

– Employment: 101,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fort Collins, CO ($91,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($90,780)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($88,600)

#12. Network and computer systems administrators

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $75,150

– #321 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#11. Database administrators

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $75,180

– #200 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,550

– Employment: 85,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)

#10. Computer programmers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $76,340

– #224 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,650

– Employment: 152,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)

— Dalton, GA ($123,500)

#9. Software developers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $78,670

– #481 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#8. Statisticians

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $79,900

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,450

– Employment: 31,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,860)

#7. Mechanical engineers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $80,340

– #352 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#6. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $81,390

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,700

– Employment: 22,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)

#5. Computer systems analysts

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $81,450

– #338 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#4. Civil engineers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $85,950

– #275 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#3. Environmental engineers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $96,900

– #87 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,220

– Employment: 42,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

#2. Electrical engineers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $99,230

– #185 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#1. Industrial engineers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $101,390

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)