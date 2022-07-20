(Stacker) — The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Morgantown, WV using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

#50. Social and human service assistants

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $37,090

– #249 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,230

– Employment: 399,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($56,140)

— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($55,360)

— Danbury, CT ($54,870)

#49. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $37,530

– #458 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)

#48. Public safety telecommunicators

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $37,970

– #302 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,800

– Employment: 93,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($97,380)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,790)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($76,950)

#47. Secretaries and administrative assistants, except legal, medical, and executive

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $38,020

– #247 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 680

National

– Annual mean salary: $40,420

– Employment: 1,850,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($54,730)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($54,450)

#46. Mixing and blending machine setters, operators, and tenders

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $38,230

– #282 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $40,960

– Employment: 116,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Eastern Utah nonmetropolitan area ($69,070)

— South Illinois nonmetropolitan area ($61,970)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($60,690)

#45. Payroll and timekeeping clerks

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $38,490

– #446 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,290

– Employment: 133,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($66,600)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,240)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($60,930)

#44. Medical equipment preparers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $38,710

– #104 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,070

– Employment: 56,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($67,170)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($66,150)

#43. Automotive body and related repairers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $38,810

– #471 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,430

– Employment: 137,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($71,350)

— Ames, IA ($68,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,060)

#42. Court, municipal, and license clerks

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $38,860

– #288 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,490

– Employment: 156,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($66,520)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($62,040)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($60,730)

#41. New accounts clerks

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $38,930

– #140 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $39,870

– Employment: 45,250

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($54,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($54,190)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($53,440)

#40. Procurement clerks

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $39,160

– #273 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,400

– Employment: 61,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($58,310)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,800)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($56,330)

#39. Community health workers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $39,350

– #237 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,000

– Employment: 58,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($65,530)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($61,820)

#38. Exercise trainers and group fitness instructors

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $39,890

– #193 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,650

– Employment: 248,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($69,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($68,140)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($64,980)

#37. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $40,060

– #447 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 620

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,300

– Employment: 1,063,110

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($57,830)

— Boulder, CO ($56,520)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,930)

#36. First-line supervisors of housekeeping and janitorial workers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $40,270

– #325 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,500

– Employment: 141,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,770)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($60,250)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($59,160)

#35. Surveying and mapping technicians

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $40,300

– #291 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,770

– Employment: 53,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)

#34. Maintenance workers, machinery

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $42,230

– #275 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– Employment: 65,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($77,890)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($77,690)

— Savannah, GA ($76,260)

#33. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $43,400

– #460 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)

#32. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $44,190

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,750

– Employment: 160,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Northwest Colorado nonmetropolitan area ($84,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,210)

#31. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $44,280

– #428 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)

#30. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $44,290

– #389 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,040

– Employment: 103,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($76,040)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,800)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)

#29. Advertising sales agents

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $44,370

– #270 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)

#28. Carpenters

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $44,470

– #316 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Employment: 699,300

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,280)

#27. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $44,480

– #463 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)

#26. Machinists

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $44,810

– #328 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,800

– Employment: 360,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($76,230)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($71,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,300)

#25. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $46,340

– #398 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($74,970)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($71,160)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($67,770)

#24. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $47,390

– #198 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,690

– Employment: 397,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($72,500)

— Anchorage, AK ($71,840)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($71,250)

#23. Insurance sales agents

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $47,850

– #448 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

#22. Meter readers, utilities

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $48,710

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,160

– Employment: 26,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($74,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,530)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($67,510)

#21. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $49,830

– #356 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

#20. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $49,890

– #279 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)

#19. Food service managers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $50,360

– #454 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#18. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $50,660

– #455 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

#17. Postal service clerks

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $51,570

– #306 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)

— Florence, SC ($59,360)

— Monroe, MI ($59,320)

#16. Electricians

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $52,450

– #341 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

#15. Postal service mail carriers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $53,590

– #271 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($57,160)

— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)

#14. Industrial machinery mechanics

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $55,310

– #312 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

#13. Construction and building inspectors

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $55,960

– #290 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

#12. Correctional officers and jailers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $56,500

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,340

– Employment: 405,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,580)

— Salinas, CA ($89,100)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,260)

#11. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $57,060

– #492 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

#10. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $57,830

– #232 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

#9. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $62,990

– #463 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#8. Chefs and head cooks

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $65,490

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)

— Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($79,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)

#7. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $66,030

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)

— Salinas, CA ($88,050)

#6. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $67,280

– #279 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#5. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $70,190

– #273 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)

#4. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $71,610

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

#3. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $72,140

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)

#2. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $75,930

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)

#1. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $106,920

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

