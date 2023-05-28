(Stacker) — Whether for the weekend around town or to add to your out-of-town itinerary, free things to do are good. With the ever-rising costs of gas and food, the idea of disposable income can feel like a distant fantasy.

The cost-of-living continues to rise across the country, forcing each dollar earned to stretch further. While vacations are undoubtedly beneficial for mental health, maintaining savings, paying down debts amid inflation, and regular expenses likely take precedence. But, not everything enjoyable has to come at a high price. In fact, there’s probably a roster of completely free things to do in your current area.

Think about the most common entries on a vacation getaway itinerary: Sight-seeing, touring landmarks, or completing a nature walk. Or, maybe you’re just aiming to relax and want some peace and quiet.

The truth is: Whether you’re a history buff or aching to dip your toes in some cool water, you can find all this and more without swiping your card. Find and plan your next highly rated free activity in West Virginia on Tripadvisor, as compiled by Stacker. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#30. Wheeling Island Racetrack and Gaming Center

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (522)

– Type of activity: Dog Tracks • Casinos

– Address: 1 S Stone St, Wheeling, WV 26003-2062

#29. Long Point Trail

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (101)

– Type of activity: Hiking Trails

– Address: not available

#28. Seneca Rocks Discovery Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133)

– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas • Educational sites

– Address: Roy Gap Rd, Seneca Rocks, WV 26884

#27. Culture Center

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (121)

– Type of activity: Civic Centres

– Address: 1900 Kanawha Blvd E Capitol Complex, Charleston, WV 25305-0009

#26. Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (192)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites

– Address: 801 Jefferson Ave, Moundsville, WV 26041-2241

#25. Sandstone Falls

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125)

– Type of activity: Waterfalls

– Address: not available

#24. Spruce Knob

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156)

– Type of activity: Parks • Hiking Trails

– Address: not available

#23. Beartown State Park

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (118)

– Type of activity: State Parks

– Address: 4800 Watoga Park Rd, Marlinton, WV 24954-5962

#22. Ritter Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (190)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 1310 8th Ave, Huntington, WV 25701

#21. The Point

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: not available

#20. Canyon Rim Visitor Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163)

– Type of activity: Visitor Centers

– Address: 162 Visitor Center Road, Lansing, WV 25862

#19. Appalachian National Scenic Trail

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107)

– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas • Hiking Trails

– Address: Harpers Ferry Center 799 Washington Street, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425

#18. Suspension Bridge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (247)

– Type of activity: Bridges

– Address: not available

#17. Hawks Nest State Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (223)

– Type of activity: State Parks

– Address: 49 Hawks Nest Park Road, Ansted, WV 25812

#16. Smooth Ambler Distillery

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (154)

– Type of activity: Distilleries

– Address: 745 Industrial Park Road, Maxwelton, WV 24957

#15. Pipestem State Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (201)

– Type of activity: State Parks

– Address: not available

#14. Appalachian Trail Conservancy Headquarters

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (228)

– Type of activity: Convention Centers

– Address: 799 Washington St, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425-6998

#13. Capitol Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213)

– Type of activity: Flea & Street Markets

– Address: 800 Smith St, Charleston, WV 25301-1213

#12. Endless Wall Trail

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (148)

– Type of activity: Hiking Trails

– Address: Lansing-Edmond Rd, Lansing, WV 25862

#11. Grandview State Park

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (244)

– Type of activity: State Parks • Hiking Trails

– Address: not available

#10. Coopers Rock State Forest

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (274)

– Type of activity: State Parks • Hiking Trails

– Address: 61 County Line Dr, Bruceton Mills, WV 26525

#9. Dolly Sods Wilderness Area

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278)

– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas

– Address: not available

#8. Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (1,277)

– Type of activity: Casinos

– Address: 750 Hollywood Dr, Charles Town, WV 25414-1188

#7. State Capitol

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (527)

– Type of activity: Architectural Buildings • Government Buildings

– Address: 1900 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV 25305-0009

#6. Babcock State Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (241)

– Type of activity: State Parks • Forests

– Address: 486 Babcock Rd Butt, Clifftop, WV 25831-7240

#5. Seneca Rocks State Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (342)

– Type of activity: State Parks • Geologic Formations

– Address: not available

#4. West Virginia State Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (409)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 1900 Kanawha Blvd E Capitol Complex, Charleston, WV 25305-0009

#3. New River Gorge

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (219)

– Type of activity: Bodies of Water • National Parks

– Address: not available

#2. Blackwater Falls State Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,055)

– Type of activity: State Parks • Waterfalls

– Address: 1584 Blackwater Lodge Rd, Davis, WV 26260

#1. New River Gorge Bridge

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,115)

– Type of activity: Bridges

– Address: not available

