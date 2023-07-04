CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent study has ranked every state for its patriotism, and West Virginia falls right in the middle.

The study by WalletHub ranked West Virginia 25th for patriotism. With a high rate of veterans, it might seem like West Virginia is very patriotic, so where did they dock points? The study, which used data to find state scores for civic and military engagement, used metrics like military and volunteer participation to rank the states.

Overall, West Virginia ranked 38th for military engagement and 18th for civil engagement.

West Virginia scores pretty middle of the road in most of the categories, accounting for its central ranking, but West Virginia was next to last in voter turnout percentage. Share of adults who voted in the 2020 Presidential Election was also weighted double in the rankings.

The most patriotic states, according to WalletHub, were Virginia, Montana, Alaska, North Dakota and Maine, and the least patriotic states were Arkansas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York and Florida.

The ranking also said that states that are considered Democratic are slightly more patriotic than states that are considered Republican.