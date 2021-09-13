How well is West Virginia vaccinated?

A 15-year-old receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – COVID vaccinations are a major national focus, but how does West Virginia measure up with other vaccinations? Vaccinations are some of the most valuable contributions to modern medicine. They have drastically reduced the prevalence of certain diseases, including polio, tetanus, measles and chickenpox, and have completely eradicated smallpox.

According to Wallethub, West Virginia places in the top half for most vaccinated states.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that vaccines prevented at least 10 million deaths worldwide between 2010 and 2015. A similar study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found vaccines prevented 732,000 deaths in the U.S. between 1994 and 2013 and eliminated $1.38 trillion in total societal costs that those diseases would have caused.

WalletHub examined the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 17 key metrics. Their data set ranges from the share of vaccinated children to the share of people without health insurance to the presence of reported measles outbreaks.

In the study, West Virginia was near the middle of the ranking across the boards with a 21st overall ranking as well as 21st in children and teen vaccination rate, 24th for adult and elderly vaccination rate and 28th in immunization uptake disparities and influencing factors.

States at the top of the ranking are:

Massachusets Vermont Rhode Island

The states at the bottom of the ranking are Texas, Georgia and Mississippi.

According to the World Health Organization, vaccine resistance is one of the top global health challenges.

To view the full Wallethub study and methodology, click here.