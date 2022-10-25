CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — According to a new study from WalletHub, West Virginia ranks in the lower half as one of the safest states in America.

West Virginia was ranked 33rd overall but was nearly the lowest ranked in workplace safety at 45th.

States were rated in different categories like personal and residential safety, financial safety, road and workplace safety, and finally emergency preparedness. See how the sate compares to the rest of the country below.

To see the full list of metrics and how they were weighed to get these rankings, you can view the full study here.