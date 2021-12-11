How do you prolong a tree’s life? A farmer in Oregon spells out the secret. (Getty Images)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — In their latest rankings, GetCenturyLink.com has ranked West Virginia as the 10th biggest state, in terms of Christmas spirit, in the nation.

Online activity and area culture were measured to see “which states have the most Christmas spirit and which states have the least.”

These states were the top ten for this year’s rankings:

State Final Rank New Hampshire 1 Maine 2 Montana 3 Kentucky 4 Connecticut 5 Vermont 6 Utah 7 Massachusetts 8 Hawaii 9 West Virginia 10

Six key metrics were used to determine which states have the most Christmas spirit over two data categories: online activity and area culture.

ONLINE ACTIVITY

Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses (29%)

Online shopping (via Google shopping trends) for wrapping paper, Christmas cards, Christmas ornaments, and “Elf on a Shelf” (28%)

Christmas music streaming (14.5%)

Tweeting about Christmas (7%)

AREA CULTURE

Number of Christmas Tree farms per capita (7%)

Charitable giving in the last documented tax year, as defined by the IRS (14.5%)

The Christmas spirit ranking was then calculated by the weighted average for each state across all metrics.

Below is a map showing which states had the most and least spirit: