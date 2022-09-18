CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Football season putting a strain on your relationship? Well you’re not alone.

According to a map made by betonline.ag using geotagged twitter data, West Virginia has seen the most complaints about significant others watching too much football in the country.

Map by betonline.ag

The map is based on geotagged twitter data taken in the last 30 days, which encompasses the start of both the college and NFL football seasons.

Keywords, hashtags, and phrases about significant others watching too much football were given special attention, such as “husband,” “boyfriend,” “partner,” “wife,” or “girlfriend,” as well as phrases like “watch too much football,” “always watching football,” “watching too much football,” “football season ruining relationship,” “too much time watching football,” “always watching games,” “spends all day watching football,” etc.

Over 150,000 tweets were tracked, 83% of which were from women.

The top 10 states watching “too much” football include: