M&M’s are this year’s most desired Halloween candy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – M&M’s are the most desired Halloween candy this year, followed closely by last year’s champion, Reece’s.

Retail Me Not surveyed over 1,000 adults to determine their opinions on Halloween candy and other elements of the spooky holiday.

Of the most anticipated candies, the top six were all chocolate. 55% of people, the highest percentage, said they were looking forward to eating M&M’s; Reece’s was second at 54% followed by KitKat at 50%, Snickers at 48%, Hershey’s bars, which are the most popular in West Virginia at 44% and Twix at 42%. Those surveyed were allowed to answer with multiple candies, accounting for the percentages adding up to more than 100%.

Although not nearly as popular as the chocolate candies, Skittles and Candy Corn also made the list, with 29 and 28% of people reporting that they liked them.

These results might help you decide what candy to buy for trick or treat, keep in mind that these results were based on the opinions of adults, not the typical trick-or-treaters.

Younger adults preferred lollipops much more than older generations, 28% compared to less than 9%. Specifically, Gen Z, those born after 1997, looks forward to eating Airheads 38%.

The survey also revealed that 78% of adult Americans are planning to buy Halloween candy this year. But only 60% of adults plan to buy a costume or decorations, possibly to save the $36.18 that the average person spends on a costume.

For the full spooky survey results, click here.